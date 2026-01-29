Weird problems rarely manifest solo. To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04. These problems occurred after I upgraded my system to Kubuntu 24.04, and then added a new kernel into the mix. First, I couldn't run any guests because the program's drivers weren't loaded into memory. I had to install headers manually, and recompile the kernel. Whatever.

Then, as soon as I solved this issue, there was a fresh one. It read: VT-x is being used by another hypervisor (VERR_VMX_IN_VMX_ROOT_MODE). VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode. Please disable the KVM kernel extension, recompile your kernel and reboot (VERR_VMX_IN_VMX_ROOT_MODE). Uh oh. Lots of words. Kernel compilation? Sounds very naughty. Well, let's debug.