jolt - terminal-based battery and energy monitor - LinuxLinks
jolt helps laptop users understand what’s draining their battery.
It provides real-time insights into power consumption, process energy usage, and battery health—all in a clean, themeable TUI.
This is free and open source software.
gump - smarter cd command - LinuxLinks
gump is a directory jumper using frecency. Type directory fragments, land where you meant.
Shell hook records directories on cd. Frecency score = access count × recency multiplier. Query matches terms against paths using fuzzy matching. Unknown commands are intercepted and checked against the database.
This is free and open source software.
iocraft - craft CLIs, TUIs, and text-based IO - LinuxLinks
iocraft is a library for crafting beautiful text output and interfaces for the terminal or logs. It allows you to easily build complex layouts and interactive elements using a declarative API.
iocraft was inspired by Dioxus and Ink.
This is free and open source software.
rovr - post-modern terminal file explorer - LinuxLinks
rovr is a modern, customizable, and aesthetically pleasing terminal file explorer.
This is free and open source software.
tui-input - library supporting multiple backends - LinuxLinks
tui-input is a TUI input library supporting multiple backends.
This crate can be used with tui-rs and ratatui.
This is free and open source software.
Fint - keyboard-driven GUI file manager - LinuxLinks
Fint is billed as a high-performance, keyboard-driven GUI file manager for Linux, combining TUI efficiency with GUI media capabilities.
This is free and open source software.