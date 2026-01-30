Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.5

A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO Debuts ESP32-C5-Based T-Dongle C5 and T7-C5 Development Boards

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

Sipeed MaixCAM2 combines 4K imaging and edge AI in an open camera platform

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

Free and Open Source Software

New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees

  
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service

 
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great

  
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone

 
GNU//Linux Surges in Martinique (Over 5%) [original]

  
Can it approach 10% by year's end?

 
January Nearly Over Already! [original]

  
soon it'll be gardening time again

 
What Happens to Linux After Linus Torvalds? We Finally Have the Answer to This Uncomfortable Question

  
Well, folks, there's now a strategy in place to manage the Linux kernel project if Linus Torvalds or any of the other key maintainers aren't able to carry out their duties

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client

  
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it

 
Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked

  
As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture

 
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update

  
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.

 
Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4

  
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold

  
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Leak Offers First Look at Android for PC

 
Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago

  
I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Calibre 9.0 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Bookshelf View

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.0 today as the latest stable version of this popular ebook management software, a major update that introduces new features and enhancements.

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Red Hat / IBM and Microsoft Lets Go of systemd Controllers (From Red Hat)

  
BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl Distro Meeting 2026 and Mozilla's Slopaganda

  
Openwashing Examples for Today

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Raspberry Pi, Retro and More Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Boards

  
Distributions: Ubuntu Mate, Hadron, and One Hungary With OneTV UI/UX

  
today's howtos

  
Applications: jfsh, Lotti, and Cockpit

  
MiniOS Ultra 5.1 Shrinks the ISO, Not the Experience

  
MiniOS is a Debian-based distro from Russia featuring the Xfce desktop

 
Android Leftovers

  
I used to avoid the Linux terminal. Here’s the path that fixed it

  
Have you recently switched to Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch

 
Games: Open Gaming Collective (OGC), Bazzite, Luanti, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows

  
Once you boot into a portable Linux USB

 
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs

  
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?

  
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch

 
4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux

  
I've been a Linux user for over a decade

 
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8

  
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.

 
KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release

  
Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers

  
Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics

 
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode

  
To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04

 
Mourning Didier Spaier

  
We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier

 
Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]

  
We fly on, waddling the waddle

 
LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More

  
An alternate path for immutable distributions

  
There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing

 
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free Software, Standards, and Open Data

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Firefox Tooling Announcements and Mozilla is Promoting Slop Instead of Web

  
FOSDEM 2026 - Call for Volunteers and the "Drew DeVault" Problem

  
ESP32, Jetson, Raspberry Pi, and "Running DOOM On Earbuds"

  
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS (More People Exit Red Hat, Join Amutable)

  
Games: $903 Million Lawsuit Against Valve and Heroic Games Launcher on GNU/Linux

  
Kernel: Preparing for Disaster and "AMD Prepares Radeon Low-Latency Video Decode for Linux Drivers"

  
Applications: Astrology Hooey, Notepad Next, Ptyxis, and IBKR Desktop

  
today's howtos

  
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More

  
Open Invention Network is Trying to Make Money Out of Its Software Patents 'Protection Racket' (Piggybacking the "Linux" Name)

  
VirtualBox 7.2.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.19

  
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.2.6 today as the third maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, Solaris, macOS, and Windows.

 
Brax Open_Slate offers an open source Ubuntu and Android tablet with M.2 SSD support

  
Privacy-focused hardware company Brax returns with an open-source 2-in-1 tablet offering a user-replaceable battery

 
GNU/Linux Leaps to Almost 10% in Trinidad And Tobago This Year [original]

  
Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.15

 
TUXEDO Computers Unveils Intel-Powered InfinityBook Max 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop

  
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Intel variant of the InfinityBook Max 15 Linux-powered laptop, which was previously only available for purchase with an AMD processor.

 
Programming Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

  
PostgreSQL News: WAL-G 3.0.8, pgDay Paris 2026, and Nordic PGDay 2026

  
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software

  
Games: Terraria, Valve Lawsuit, MECHBORN, GOG, Heroic Games Launcher, and More

  
The latest Linux distro to embrace Wayland also makes Arch more accessible

  
Fast, beautiful, and free to use, the CachyOS distribution gets a big upgrade

 
Recent News/Developments: Server, Birds, Trolls, and Richard Stallman [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux is still a developer OS, and that’s why it won’t go mainstream

  
Linux fans like to dream of the day when Linux is a mainstream OS instead of a hacker's tool

 
I switched to Linux and I can't imagine going back to Windows in 2026

  
I had heard that people were giving Linux Mint a try after Pewdiepie did a video on it, and I thought, why not

 
I turned my phone into a Linux desktop with this free app

  
You can already install multiple distros with Termux

 
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Measured at 5.2% in Croatia [original]

  
Why desktop Linux matters, even if (almost) no one uses it

  
Linux—you've heard of it, and maybe you've given it a try once or twice

 
3 reasons KDE Plasma is still my go-to Linux desktop

  
If you read our Linux newsletter, you know that I've tried several desktop environments over the years

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Meet Roomy: An Open-Source Discord Alternative for the Decentralized Web

  
Roomy is an open-source, decentralized platform built for communities that value privacy and control

 
It’s time for the Mageia 10 art contest!

  
As in previous releases, the artwork for Mageia 10 will be made with input from our community that uses

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux

  
Today in Techrights

  
