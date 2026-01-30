original
Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff
As noted in the sister site, Amutable is not quite what The Register MS, LWN, and all sorts of Microsoft-friendly sites say that it is. 25 years ago I worked with the AMULET group (summer job), but now I need to adapt to the name Amutable, which will promote lockdowns. It'll make a Windows-like, Microsoft-centric 'Linux' with DRM, TPMs, back-doored boot etc.
They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge. █
Image source: The Fourth Dimension