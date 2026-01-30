A few days ago, one of our community members reported that some of the Vietnamese text translations in Tor Browser Android had been vandalised by a malicious contributor. Unfortunately, this mis-translated text ended up shipping in Tor Browser 15.0.4. These changes did not affect the browser's functionality or security properties in any way.

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

The T-Dongle C5 is a USB Type-A development board designed in a flash-drive form factor and housed in a transparent enclosure. Measuring approximately 58 × 18 × 9 mm, the board is based on the ESP32-C5HR8 microcontroller and supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), with backward compatibility for 802.11 b/g/n networks.

Be Wary, Amutable is a Microsoft Proxy Created and Run by Microsoft Staff

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 30, 2026



As noted in the sister site, Amutable is not quite what The Register MS, LWN, and all sorts of Microsoft-friendly sites say that it is. 25 years ago I worked with the AMULET group (summer job), but now I need to adapt to the name Amutable, which will promote lockdowns. It'll make a Windows-like, Microsoft-centric 'Linux' with DRM, TPMs, back-doored boot etc.

They might try to call it "security", but what they mean by security is that Microsoft is in charge. █

