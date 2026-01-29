MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 29, 2026,

updated Jan 29, 2026



Next month there will be a long (maybe months-old) series about the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). It does not regulate, it pretends to, and technically it is controlled by Microsoft - the very same company (one of several companies) involved in SLAPPs against us.

Tux Machines is proud to be hosted in the UK, but the UK has long had a hired guns problem. We're going to spend years illuminating this problem. A few week (not months) from now we'll also get British politicians involved. █