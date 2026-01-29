original
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women
Next month there will be a long (maybe months-old) series about the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). It does not regulate, it pretends to, and technically it is controlled by Microsoft - the very same company (one of several companies) involved in SLAPPs against us.
Tux Machines is proud to be hosted in the UK, but the UK has long had a hired guns problem. We're going to spend years illuminating this problem. A few week (not months) from now we'll also get British politicians involved. █