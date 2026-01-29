MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude

Jan 29, 2026



So far we've had an excellent year

Next month the sister site kicks off 3 new series, with some of these estimated to last as long as 2 months. So I've been focusing on organising the material, typing and outlining information (splitting things up into meaningful parts or chapters is trivial only in hindsight - i.e. after it gets done). What matters in publication isn't the quantity of words or of pages; what matters is the substance and its overall importance. Exclusive, detailed information bears much value, as opposed to regurgitating (rather than clustering/integrating) some information about version X of software Y with Z new features.

Yesterday afternoon I decided to take a lunchtime nap to refresh my mine and the birds nesting (or roosting) at the windows kept interfering a bit. They wanted attention and, ultimately, food. I don't mind really, they're like kids to us (we chose not to have kids).

In recent days Tux Machines managed to curate a lot of news and most days it added 40+ pages. Traffic-wise, yesterday we served close to 1.5 million requests in both sites and there's no stopping us. Yesterday I watched a very long video documenting or chronicling the trajectory of a YouTuber whom I followed closely and enjoyed about 15+ years ago. He's still active, but his relevance got lost, partly due to "community guidelines" that watered down his videos and destroyed his channels (yes, he tried to put the eggs in several baskets, but YouTube channels are not several baskets, they have the same master). He never quite recovered from that.

Thankfully, in our case, we rely on no third parties, not even social control media; applying some rules, even retroactively (to old stuff that was totally compliant at the time it got published), isn't an issue for us. We fly on, waddling the waddle. █

Image source: Our Galaxy, Illuminated by Supra-Light (10 to the Power -21 Natural Size)