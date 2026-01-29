Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Sipeed MaixCAM2 combines 4K imaging and edge AI in an open camera platform

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

original

Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 29, 2026

Our Galaxy, Illuminated by Supra-Light (10 to the Power -21 Natural Size)

So far we've had an excellent year

Next month the sister site kicks off 3 new series, with some of these estimated to last as long as 2 months. So I've been focusing on organising the material, typing and outlining information (splitting things up into meaningful parts or chapters is trivial only in hindsight - i.e. after it gets done). What matters in publication isn't the quantity of words or of pages; what matters is the substance and its overall importance. Exclusive, detailed information bears much value, as opposed to regurgitating (rather than clustering/integrating) some information about version X of software Y with Z new features.

Yesterday afternoon I decided to take a lunchtime nap to refresh my mine and the birds nesting (or roosting) at the windows kept interfering a bit. They wanted attention and, ultimately, food. I don't mind really, they're like kids to us (we chose not to have kids).

In recent days Tux Machines managed to curate a lot of news and most days it added 40+ pages. Traffic-wise, yesterday we served close to 1.5 million requests in both sites and there's no stopping us. Yesterday I watched a very long video documenting or chronicling the trajectory of a YouTuber whom I followed closely and enjoyed about 15+ years ago. He's still active, but his relevance got lost, partly due to "community guidelines" that watered down his videos and destroyed his channels (yes, he tried to put the eggs in several baskets, but YouTube channels are not several baskets, they have the same master). He never quite recovered from that.

Thankfully, in our case, we rely on no third parties, not even social control media; applying some rules, even retroactively (to old stuff that was totally compliant at the time it got published), isn't an issue for us. We fly on, waddling the waddle.

Image source: Our Galaxy, Illuminated by Supra-Light (10 to the Power -21 Natural Size)

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4
some lesser known options
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
This is second beta of Plasma 6.6
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]
We're going to spend years illuminating this problem
Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
devices and more
GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More
gadgets with GNU or Linux/GNU or just Linux
Brax Open_Slate offers an open source Ubuntu and Android tablet with M.2 SSD support
Privacy-focused hardware company Brax returns with an open-source 2-in-1 tablet offering a user-replaceable battery
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
FOSS win
Games: Terraria, Valve Lawsuit, MECHBORN, GOG, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
The latest Linux distro to embrace Wayland also makes Arch more accessible
Fast, beautiful, and free to use, the CachyOS distribution gets a big upgrade
Recent News/Developments: Server, Birds, Trolls, and Richard Stallman [original]
More coverage about Richard Stallman (RMS) will likely follow in February
 
Android Leftovers
I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap
I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows
Once you boot into a portable Linux USB
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux
I've been a Linux user for over a decade
Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers
Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode
To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04
Mourning Didier Spaier
We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier
Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]
We fly on, waddling the waddle
LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More
Outside LWN paywall now
An alternate path for immutable distributions
There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security picks like breaches
Free Software, Standards, and Open Data
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Firefox Tooling Announcements and Mozilla is Promoting Slop Instead of Web
as usual
FOSDEM 2026 - Call for Volunteers and the "Drew DeVault" Problem
Drew DeVault in focus again
ESP32, Jetson, Raspberry Pi, and "Running DOOM On Earbuds"
Hardware hacking and more
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS (More People Exit Red Hat, Join Amutable)
some IBM stuff
Games: $903 Million Lawsuit Against Valve and Heroic Games Launcher on GNU/Linux
Games-related news
Kernel: Preparing for Disaster and "AMD Prepares Radeon Low-Latency Video Decode for Linux Drivers"
some kernel picks
Applications: Astrology Hooey, Notepad Next, Ptyxis, and IBKR Desktop
Application news for GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked
As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture
Open Invention Network is Trying to Make Money Out of Its Software Patents 'Protection Racket' (Piggybacking the "Linux" Name)
OIN again
VirtualBox 7.2.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.19
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.2.6 today as the third maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, Solaris, macOS, and Windows.
GNU/Linux Leaps to Almost 10% in Trinidad And Tobago This Year [original]
This leap is unbelievably steep/sharp
Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.15
TUXEDO Computers Unveils Intel-Powered InfinityBook Max 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Intel variant of the InfinityBook Max 15 Linux-powered laptop, which was previously only available for purchase with an AMD processor.
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
today's leftovers
howtos and more
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks for today
PostgreSQL News: WAL-G 3.0.8, pgDay Paris 2026, and Nordic PGDay 2026
3 PostgreSQL picks
Android Leftovers
One of my favorite Android security features just got even better
Linux is still a developer OS, and that’s why it won’t go mainstream
Linux fans like to dream of the day when Linux is a mainstream OS instead of a hacker's tool
I switched to Linux and I can't imagine going back to Windows in 2026
I had heard that people were giving Linux Mint a try after Pewdiepie did a video on it, and I thought, why not
I turned my phone into a Linux desktop with this free app
You can already install multiple distros with Termux
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Measured at 5.2% in Croatia [original]
GNU/Linux is making gains in eastern Europe
Why desktop Linux matters, even if (almost) no one uses it
Linux—you've heard of it, and maybe you've given it a try once or twice
3 reasons KDE Plasma is still my go-to Linux desktop
If you read our Linux newsletter, you know that I've tried several desktop environments over the years
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Meet Roomy: An Open-Source Discord Alternative for the Decentralized Web
Roomy is an open-source, decentralized platform built for communities that value privacy and control
It’s time for the Mageia 10 art contest!
As in previous releases, the artwork for Mageia 10 will be made with input from our community that uses
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux
3 new episodes
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
GStreamer 1.28 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released, Here’s What’s New
The GStreamer project announced GStreamer 1.28 today as the latest stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
miniature computers mostly
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
OSS and standards
Free Software Education and Online Events
FOSS and FSF
Web Browsers and Web Leftovers
Web clients and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
(Free)BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
improvements and more
Games: Godot 4.6, Nexus Mods, and More
gaming news
Red Hat's Latest Buzzwords (Slopfest) and False Marketing
Red Hat picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Security Leftovers
Security stories and breaches
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
GNU/Linux Market Share Soaring in Namibia [original]
major increase
TigerVNC 1.16 Released with Support for Sharing Wayland Desktops
TigerVNC 1.16 has been officially announced today as the latest stable release of this free, open-source, and cross-platform VNC (Virtual Network Computing) client and server application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Xfce Desktop Environment Is Getting a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor
The Xfce project is working on a brand-new Wayland compositor for their lightweight desktop environment, which will be used as an alternative to the current window manager to support Wayland sessions.
OpenSSL 3.6.1 Is Now Available with Important Security Patches and Bug Fixes
OpenSSL 3.6.1 has been released today as the first maintenance/security update to the latest OpenSSL 3.6 series of this widely used TLS/SSL and crypto library for providing secure communications over computer networks.
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is a series looking at the Minisforum AI X1 Pro running Linux
Mid-Point Project Progress: What I’ve Learned So Far
Dark mode: Manual Signature Implementation
Windows Getting Awful Publicity This Week
Proprietary and back doors
Games: Godot Engine 4.6, "Stop Killing Games", and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.1 is out
The Wine development release 11.1 is now available
Mesa 25.3.4 Released
Mesa 25.3.4 out now
Android Leftovers
Bigme B10 is a 10.3 inch E Ink color tablet with Android 14, 4G LTE, and pen and keyboard support
I found the key to gaming on desktop Linux
I get the chance to experiment with Linux a bit further and learn more about it
Proton VPN reveals major Linux makeover – both for GUI and CLI users
A new look is coming, but command line users get the goods today
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Very Significant Gains for GNU/Linux in Tonga [original]
With a population of over 100,000
Happy Birds, Happy Life [original]
yesterday was a productive day for us
GNU/Linux Almost Reaches the 4% Bar in Dominican Republic [original]
GNU/Linux was typically small there
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles