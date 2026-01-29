BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers

Should you wish to allow the (extremely dubious) astrological laws of the universe to decide the CPU scheduling within your home machine, I've found just the Github project for you. Also, you shouldn't. I just wanted to get that in early.

Nevertheless, scx_horoscope is a fully functional CPU scheduler that loads into the Linux kernel to decide your processor's priorities based on "real-time planetary positions, zodiac signs, and astrological principles", and it's just the sort of rabbit hole I like to fall down on a Tuesday afternoon.

Its creator, Github user and software engineer Zampierilucas, says that the scheduler is "100% for educational and entertainment purposes" and that "while the astronomical calculations are real and the scheduler actually works" using astrology to schedule CPU tasks is "scientifically dubious, cosmically hilarious... [and] perfect for conference talks, hackathons, and proving that anything it possible."