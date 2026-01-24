news
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
-
Valve's in-development game Deadlock just got a massive upgrade | GamingOnLinux
Deadlock is an online-only third-person MOBA currently in development by Valve, and they just released a massive upgrade for the game.
-
Get the Just Cause Complete Collection in a new Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
The Just Cause Complete Collection Humble Bundle launched with a whole lot of action that you can grab for a decent price.
-
GPD claim the WIN 5 is getting an official Bazzite Linux adaptation but the Bazzite team say otherwise | GamingOnLinux
GPD are being weird again - making a claim that the GPD WIN 5 is getting an "official" adaptation with Bazzite Linux but the Bazzite team say otherwise.
-
Vulkan 1.4.340 released with new extension to improve DirectX performance on Linux | GamingOnLinux
We're seeing excitement build up from the Vulkan API release 1.4.340, with a new extension that should eventually improve DirectX performance on Linux. Named VK_EXT_descriptor_heap it was worked on by the likes of AMD, Arm, Valve, Nintendo, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Google and more.
-
Nexus Mods say they are committed to supporting Vortex on SteamOS Linux | GamingOnLinux
After cancelling the newer Nexus Mods app that had Linux support to refocus on the older Vortex, the Nexus Mods team now say Vortex will support SteamOS. This was quite a blow for the Linux modding scene, as the newer Nexus Mods app was very promising in terms of how clean it was and that it had proper full Linux support.
-
Ubisoft implementing cost-reduction restructuring, cancelling various games and closing studios | GamingOnLinux
Ubisoft are implementing various cost-cutting measures and have announced they've cancelled 6 games, while also closing studios in a big shift.
-
Valve tweak accessibility categories and release new Steam update with controller improvements and new Beta UI | GamingOnLinux
Valve have given their accessibility categories on Steam for discovering games a small overhaul, along with a big new Steam client update for everyone.