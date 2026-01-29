news
Openwashing Examples for Today
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Google DeepMind open-sources AlphaGenome medical research model
Google DeepMind today open-sourced AlphaGenome, an artificial intelligence model that researchers can use to study biological processes. The Alphabet Inc. unit first debuted the algorithm in June. Until now, it was accessible only through an application programming interface limited to noncommercial research use cases.
-
Terence Eden ☛ Are there any open APIs left?
One of the dreams of Web 2.0 was that website would speak unto website. An "Application Programming Interface" (API) would give programmatic access to structured data, allowing services to seamlessly integrate content from each other. Users would be able to quickly grab data from multiple sources and use them for their own purposes. No registration or API keys, no tedious EULAs or meetings. Just pure synergy!
Is that dream dead? If so, what killed it?
-
Linux Foundation’s Newton Speeds Contact-Rich Robot Training
Linux Foundation’s Newton is added to the foundation's portfolio to advance robotics learning. Co-developed by Disney Research, Google DeepMind, and NVIDIA, the platform centers on GPU-accelerated simulations that help robots practice complex, contact-heavy tasks in virtual environments. Its core differentiator is the blend of high-fidelity physics, open standards, and community governance under a neutral foundation.