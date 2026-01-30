news

Why I trust open-source software more now than I did five years ago

A lot has changed in my computing habits in the past five years. Back at the start of 2021, I was happily using Windows 10 on my device and getting my work done on Word. Fast-forward to today, and I'm now wholly in the FOSS ecosystem, running Fedora on my PC and using open-source productivity apps.

I've come to trust open-source software a lot more over the years, which is a little strange to say, as open-source has always been, you know, open about things. However, my change in trust is less about how open-source apps have acted, and more based on how closed-source software has put me through the wringer this past half-decade.