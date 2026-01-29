In the last post I wrote up a naive implementation of a Least Frequently Used cache. A better and, for a time, more common implementation would have used a tree with the min-heap property to give O(log n). In the conclusion I mentioned that there’s a way to implement one with O(1) time complexity for both operations at the cost of some extra memory. Here is such an implementation in C++23.

We’ll start with the same main function as before: [...]