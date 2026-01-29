news
Programming Leftovers
Sandor Dargo ☛ Time in C++: Once More About Testing
I planned to finish this series this week. But then I realized that there are still a couple of important things about testing that I haven’t written about yet. We already touched on the problem of testing when we discussed system_clock, but it definitely deserves a bit more attention.
J Kenneth King ☛ Agentultra - Time Efficient Least Frequently Used Cache
In the last post I wrote up a naive implementation of a Least Frequently Used cache. A better and, for a time, more common implementation would have used a tree with the min-heap property to give O(log n). In the conclusion I mentioned that there’s a way to implement one with O(1) time complexity for both operations at the cost of some extra memory. Here is such an implementation in C++23.
We’ll start with the same main function as before: [...]
Daniel Beskin ☛ I Am Not a Functional Programmer
Despite rumors to the contrary, I am not actually a functional programmer. True, I sometimes slip and fall and an "applicative functor" would come out from under my breath. But surely you shouldn't judge me for this minor tick. So no, I'm not a functional programmer, I'm just trying to be reasonable1.
We all want higher code quality, better testability, and less maintenance burden. Don't we? It just so happens that techniques from FP are really good at achieving these goals. We don't even have to mention functional programming to anyone, we can just write better code and call it a day2.
Rlang ☛ How to Recruit a New Maintainer for Your Package
Life and careers change, interests shift, and sometimes you simply don’t have the time or energy to keep working on your R package (and that’s okay!1).
Proprietary
Qt ☛ Qt Widgets to Qt Quick, An Application Journey Part 1
I've been working with Qt on and off for more than 20 years and during that time I've seen Qt Widgets grow and then the advent of Qt Quick. This means having two different graphics stack available at your fingertips in Qt.
