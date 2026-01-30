news
Games: Proton Experimental, FINAL FANTASY VII, and More
-
Proton Experimental updated to fix the EA app again on SteamOS / Linux | GamingOnLinux
Valve have put out a fresh Proton Experimental upgrade for SteamOS / Linux systems, which thankfully includes a fix for the EA app breaking again. Only a few days ago Valve launched the new stable Proton 10.0-4, which Proton Experimental includes plus extra fixes not yet ready for everyone. See more on all the different Proton versions in the GamingOnLinux guide.
-
The original FINAL FANTASY VII is getting a new refreshed edition | GamingOnLinux
Square Enix just announced that the original FINAL FANTASY VII is being refreshed, with existing owners granted a free copy of the new one.
-
HUNTDOWN: OVERTIME looks like a glorious follow-up to HUNTDOWN from 2021 | GamingOnLinux
Easy Trigger Games and Coffee Stain Publishing just revealed HUNTDOWN: OVERTIME, a prequel to the original popular action-packed HUNTDOWN from 2021.
-
Stardew Valley dev makes it clear Haunted Chocolatier is progressing well | GamingOnLinux
Haunted Chocolatier will eventually be the next game from Stardew Valley creator "ConcernedApe" (Eric Barone), and the good news is that it's still coming.
-
The Native Linux app for NVIDIA GeForce NOW is now in Beta | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA have today released the Beta for their new Native Linux app for GeForce NOW, available as a Flatpak so it should run across most x86-64 systems. Thanks to NVIDIA I was able to get some early testing in to see how the experience holds up, with NVIDIA providing Ultimate-plan access.
-
Four FINAL FANTASY games have arrived on GOG in the Preservation Program | GamingOnLinux
GOG announced today that their library has expanded again, with four FINAL FANTASY games now available on the DRM-free store. Want to run games from GOG easily on SteamOS / Linux? Be sure to check out the GamingOnLinux guide to GOG games on Linux / SteamOS.
-
Deck-builder meets bullet heaven with Hordes of Fate : A Hand of Fate Adventure arriving in Q2 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Spitfire Interactive have just announced that Hordes of Fate : A Hand of Fate Adventure will arrive in Q2 2026, along with a new trailer.
-
Meet the mind behind Bazzite - an interview with Kyle Gospodnetich | GamingOnLinux
Want to know a little more about Bazzite and the original founder? Here's your chance with a brand new interview with Kyle Gospodnetich.