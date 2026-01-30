news
Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers
Arjen Wiersma ☛ Keeping bad actors out
Self hosting is a lot of fun. From running your own services to checking that backups work. There are, however, people that make it a sport to try and login on the systems you build for yourself. There is a great tool that you can use to detect and block these actors; fail2ban.
For fail2ban to work with custom services (it already has a lot built-in) you need to create some filters. You place them in /etc/fail2ban/filter.d in a file with a descriptive name, such as forgejo.conf or freshrss.conf.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Ingress NGINX: Statement from the Kubernetes Steering and Security Response Committees
In March 2026, Kubernetes will retire Ingress NGINX, a piece of critical infrastructure for about half of cloud native environments. The retirement of Ingress NGINX was announced for March 2026, after years of public warnings that the project was in dire need of contributors and maintainers. There will be no more releases for bug fixes, security patches, or any updates of any kind after the project is retired. This cannot be ignored, brushed off, or left until the last minute to address. We cannot overstate the severity of this situation or the importance of beginning migration to alternatives like Gateway API or one of the many third-party Ingress controllers immediately.
To be abundantly clear: choosing to remain with Ingress NGINX after its retirement leaves you and your users vulnerable to attack. None of the available alternatives are direct drop-in replacements. This will require planning and engineering time. Half of you will be affected. You have two months left to prepare.
Survey Surfaces Raft of Container Security Challenges
A BellSoft survey reveals gaps in container security practices, showing that human error, limited vulnerability scanning, and infrequent patching continue to expose cloud-native environments to risk.
Edera Advisory Highlights Remote Code Execution Flaw in Kubernetes
Edera, a provider of a platform for securing container runtime environments, this week published an advisory that notes there is a design flaw that could enable full remote code execution (RCE) in any container on a Kubernetes node.