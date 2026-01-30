Arjen Wiersma on Self-Hosting Servers, Kubernetes Complexity a Risk to Servers

In March 2026, Kubernetes will retire Ingress NGINX, a piece of critical infrastructure for about half of cloud native environments. The retirement of Ingress NGINX was announced for March 2026, after years of public warnings that the project was in dire need of contributors and maintainers. There will be no more releases for bug fixes, security patches, or any updates of any kind after the project is retired. This cannot be ignored, brushed off, or left until the last minute to address. We cannot overstate the severity of this situation or the importance of beginning migration to alternatives like Gateway API or one of the many third-party Ingress controllers immediately.

To be abundantly clear: choosing to remain with Ingress NGINX after its retirement leaves you and your users vulnerable to attack. None of the available alternatives are direct drop-in replacements. This will require planning and engineering time. Half of you will be affected. You have two months left to prepare.