posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 29, 2026



Quoting: I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows —

Once you boot into a portable Linux USB, it'll work just like a regular operating system. You'll be able to access your files, work with apps, and make changes to the OS itself, just like any old operating system. The only difference is that you're not touching the PC's storage. When you shut it down and take out the USB, the host computer will just boot back into its original OS without leaving any traces of your portable operating system.

There's something called "storage persistence," which allows you to run the OS while using the USB stick to save files and OS preferences. Not all Linux distributions lend themselves to persistence, but some are purpose-built to run off external drives. MX Linux and Porteus are my go-to distros for this job.