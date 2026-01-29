Distributions: Ubuntu Mate, Hadron, and One Hungary With OneTV UI/UX

One Hungary has launched two new Android TV set-top boxes for its OneTV entertainment service, extending its next-generation user experience across both legacy Linux and new Android devices through 3 Screen Solutions’ 3Ready platform.

The deployment, delivered in collaboration with Sagemcom and Nagravision, introduces a bespoke OneTV UI/UX built on 3SS’s 3Ready product platform, with enhanced navigation, personalised recommendations and simplified content discovery. Development began in January 2025, with the service going live at the end of October.