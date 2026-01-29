news
Distributions: Ubuntu Mate, Hadron, and One Hungary With OneTV UI/UX
-
Sean McPherson ☛ Giving Linux another try
So tonight I'm dusting off the ol' Raspberry Pi and trying a fresh installation of Ubuntu Mate. Why Mate? Because it was recommended in the article above. The latest time I needed a low-powered Ubuntu flavor I used Lubuntu, but that is probably 10 years ago. Time flies!
-
Business Wire ☛ Spectro Cloud Announces Hadron: A Lightweight, Security-First Linux Base for Modern Enterprise Edge Deployments
Spectro Cloud, a leading provider of modern infrastructure management, today announced Hadron, a lightweight, secure Linux distribution optimized for enterprise edge deployments.
-
Broadband TV News LLP ☛ One Hungary unifies Linux and Android set-top experiences with 3SS 3Ready and Sagemcom
One Hungary has launched two new Android TV set-top boxes for its OneTV entertainment service, extending its next-generation user experience across both legacy Linux and new Android devices through 3 Screen Solutions’ 3Ready platform.
The deployment, delivered in collaboration with Sagemcom and Nagravision, introduces a bespoke OneTV UI/UX built on 3SS’s 3Ready product platform, with enhanced navigation, personalised recommendations and simplified content discovery. Development began in January 2025, with the service going live at the end of October.