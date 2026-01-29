Mopidy is an extensible music server written in Python.

Mopidy plays music from local disk, Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Play Music, and more. You edit the playlist from any phone, tablet, or computer using a variety of MPD and web clients.

Vanilla Mopidy only plays music from files and radio streams. Through extensions, Mopidy can play music from cloud services like Spotify, SoundCloud, and Google Play Music. With Mopidy’s extension support, backends for new music sources can be easily added.

Out of the box, Mopidy is an HTTP server. If you install the Mopidy-MPD extension, it becomes an MPD server too.

This is free and open source software.