libfyaml is a fully-featured YAML 1.2 and JSON parser/writer with zero-copy operation and no artificial limits.
libfyaml is designed for high performance with zero content duplication, supporting arbitrarily large documents without the 1024-character limit on implicit keys found in other parsers. It passes the complete YAML test suite and provides both event-based (streaming) and document tree APIs for maximum flexibility.
This is free and open source software.
mopidy - extensible music server - LinuxLinks
Mopidy is an extensible music server written in Python.
Mopidy plays music from local disk, Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Play Music, and more. You edit the playlist from any phone, tablet, or computer using a variety of MPD and web clients.
Vanilla Mopidy only plays music from files and radio streams. Through extensions, Mopidy can play music from cloud services like Spotify, SoundCloud, and Google Play Music. With Mopidy’s extension support, backends for new music sources can be easily added.
Out of the box, Mopidy is an HTTP server. If you install the Mopidy-MPD extension, it becomes an MPD server too.
This is free and open source software.
Crossterm - terminal manipulation library - LinuxLinks
Crossterm is a pure-rust, terminal manipulation library that makes it possible to write cross-platform text-based interfaces.
This is free and open source software.
todds - CPU-based DDS texture encoder - LinuxLinks
todds is a CPU-based DDS texture encoder optimized for fast batch conversions with high encoding quality.
A DDS (DirectDraw Surface) texture is a container file format, developed by Microsoft for DirectX, used to efficiently store image data for 3D graphics, especially in video games, allowing for compressed (like DXT) or uncompressed images, mipmaps (smaller versions for distance rendering), and cube maps, optimizing performance by keeping textures in a GPU-friendly format in video memory
This is free and open source software.
Zaz - terminal manipulation library - LinuxLinks
Zaz is a terminal manipulation library for Rust and C/FFI bindings for other languages.
This is free and open source software.
dmitui - TUI version of dmidecode - LinuxLinks
dmitui is a TUI (Text User Interface) version that allows for easy navigation between sections, unlike dmidecode, which requires you to specify the section as a command-line option. Additionally, dmitui presents information in a well-organized and visually appealing manner.
dmidecode is a tool for dumping a computer’s DMI (some say SMBIOS) table contents in a human-readable format. This table contains a description of the system’s hardware components, as well as other useful pieces of information such as serial numbers and BIOS revision. Thanks to this table, you can retrieve this information without having to probe for the actual hardware.
This is free and open source software.
Xtop - TUI system monitor - LinuxLinks
Xtop is a modern, cross-platform TUI system monitor crafted in Rust. Heavily inspired by btop, it leverages Rust’s safety and performance, powered by ratatui for the interface and sysinfo for real-time metrics.
This is free and open source software.
Hummingbird - modern music player - LinuxLinks
Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. But I hope my reviews of music players helps narrow the field.
All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.
I’ve reviewed the vast majority of music players for Linux. But there are always ones being released.
Hummingbird is a new entrant on the scene. It saw its first public release only a few months ago. This is a cross-platform Rust-based music player with basic functionality already implemented. It’s free and open source software.
Kino - media browser for Plex and Jellyfin servers - LinuxLinks
Kino is a fast terminal client for browsing and playing media from Plex and Jellyfin servers.
This is free and open source software.
video-compare - split-screen video comparison tool - LinuxLinks
video-compare is a split-screen video comparison tool, utilizing FFmpeg libraries and SDL2. It provides interactive navigation and playback controls, along with various analysis tools and customizable display options.
video-compare can be used to visually compare the impact of codecs, resizing algorithms, and other modifications on two video files played in sync. The tool is versatile, allowing videos of differing resolutions, frame rates, scanning methods, color formats, dynamic ranges, input protocols, container formats, codecs, or durations.
video-compare is also capable of comparing images or image sequences.
This is free anmd open source software.