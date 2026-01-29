Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Sipeed MaixCAM2 combines 4K imaging and edge AI in an open camera platform

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 29, 2026

libfyaml

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4

  
some lesser known options

 
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs

  
7 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8

  
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.

 
KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release

  
This is second beta of Plasma 6.6

 
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]

  
We're going to spend years illuminating this problem

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
devices and more

 
GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client

  
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it

 
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold

  
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.

 
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More

  
gadgets with GNU or Linux/GNU or just Linux

 
Brax Open_Slate offers an open source Ubuntu and Android tablet with M.2 SSD support

  
Privacy-focused hardware company Brax returns with an open-source 2-in-1 tablet offering a user-replaceable battery

 
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software

  
FOSS win

 
Games: Terraria, Valve Lawsuit, MECHBORN, GOG, Heroic Games Launcher, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
The latest Linux distro to embrace Wayland also makes Arch more accessible

  
Fast, beautiful, and free to use, the CachyOS distribution gets a big upgrade

 
Recent News/Developments: Server, Birds, Trolls, and Richard Stallman [original]

  
More coverage about Richard Stallman (RMS) will likely follow in February


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap

 
I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows

  
Once you boot into a portable Linux USB

 
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?

  
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch

 
4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux

  
I've been a Linux user for over a decade

 
Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers

  
Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode

  
To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04

 
Mourning Didier Spaier

  
We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier

 
Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]

  
We fly on, waddling the waddle

 
LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More

  
Outside LWN paywall now

 
An alternate path for immutable distributions

  
There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks like breaches

 
Free Software, Standards, and Open Data

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Firefox Tooling Announcements and Mozilla is Promoting Slop Instead of Web

  
as usual

 
FOSDEM 2026 - Call for Volunteers and the "Drew DeVault" Problem

  
Drew DeVault in focus again

 
ESP32, Jetson, Raspberry Pi, and "Running DOOM On Earbuds"

  
Hardware hacking and more

 
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS (More People Exit Red Hat, Join Amutable)

  
some IBM stuff

 
Games: $903 Million Lawsuit Against Valve and Heroic Games Launcher on GNU/Linux

  
Games-related news

 
Kernel: Preparing for Disaster and "AMD Prepares Radeon Low-Latency Video Decode for Linux Drivers"

  
some kernel picks

 
Applications: Astrology Hooey, Notepad Next, Ptyxis, and IBKR Desktop

  
Application news for GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked

  
As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture

 
Open Invention Network is Trying to Make Money Out of Its Software Patents 'Protection Racket' (Piggybacking the "Linux" Name)

  
OIN again

 
VirtualBox 7.2.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.19

  
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.2.6 today as the third maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, Solaris, macOS, and Windows.

 
GNU/Linux Leaps to Almost 10% in Trinidad And Tobago This Year [original]

  
This leap is unbelievably steep/sharp

 
Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.15

 
TUXEDO Computers Unveils Intel-Powered InfinityBook Max 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop

  
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Intel variant of the InfinityBook Max 15 Linux-powered laptop, which was previously only available for purchase with an AMD processor.

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
today's leftovers

  
howtos and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware picks for today

 
PostgreSQL News: WAL-G 3.0.8, pgDay Paris 2026, and Nordic PGDay 2026

  
3 PostgreSQL picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
One of my favorite Android security features just got even better

 
Linux is still a developer OS, and that’s why it won’t go mainstream

  
Linux fans like to dream of the day when Linux is a mainstream OS instead of a hacker's tool

 
I switched to Linux and I can't imagine going back to Windows in 2026

  
I had heard that people were giving Linux Mint a try after Pewdiepie did a video on it, and I thought, why not

 
I turned my phone into a Linux desktop with this free app

  
You can already install multiple distros with Termux

 
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Measured at 5.2% in Croatia [original]

  
GNU/Linux is making gains in eastern Europe

 
Why desktop Linux matters, even if (almost) no one uses it

  
Linux—you've heard of it, and maybe you've given it a try once or twice

 
3 reasons KDE Plasma is still my go-to Linux desktop

  
If you read our Linux newsletter, you know that I've tried several desktop environments over the years

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Meet Roomy: An Open-Source Discord Alternative for the Decentralized Web

  
Roomy is an open-source, decentralized platform built for communities that value privacy and control

 
It’s time for the Mageia 10 art contest!

  
As in previous releases, the artwork for Mageia 10 will be made with input from our community that uses

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux

  
3 new episodes

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update

  
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.

 
GStreamer 1.28 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The GStreamer project announced GStreamer 1.28 today as the latest stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux news

 
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
miniature computers mostly

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
OSS and standards

 
Free Software Education and Online Events

  
FOSS and FSF

 
Web Browsers and Web Leftovers

  
Web clients and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
(Free)BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers

  
improvements and more

 
Games: Godot 4.6, Nexus Mods, and More

  
gaming news

 
Red Hat's Latest Buzzwords (Slopfest) and False Marketing

  
Red Hat picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security stories and breaches

 
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software

  
via WINE

 
GNU/Linux Market Share Soaring in Namibia [original]

  
major increase

 
TigerVNC 1.16 Released with Support for Sharing Wayland Desktops

  
TigerVNC 1.16 has been officially announced today as the latest stable release of this free, open-source, and cross-platform VNC (Virtual Network Computing) client and server application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Xfce Desktop Environment Is Getting a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor

  
The Xfce project is working on a brand-new Wayland compositor for their lightweight desktop environment, which will be used as an alternative to the current window manager to support Wayland sessions.

 
OpenSSL 3.6.1 Is Now Available with Important Security Patches and Bug Fixes

  
OpenSSL 3.6.1 has been released today as the first maintenance/security update to the latest OpenSSL 3.6 series of this widely used TLS/SSL and crypto library for providing secure communications over computer networks.

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is a series looking at the Minisforum AI X1 Pro running Linux

 
Mid-Point Project Progress: What I’ve Learned So Far

  
Dark mode: Manual Signature Implementation

 
Windows Getting Awful Publicity This Week

  
Proprietary and back doors

 
Games: Godot Engine 4.6, "Stop Killing Games", and More

  
7 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Wine 11.1 is out

  
The Wine development release 11.1 is now available

 
Mesa 25.3.4 Released

  
Mesa 25.3.4 out now

 
Android Leftovers

  
Bigme B10 is a 10.3 inch E Ink color tablet with Android 14, 4G LTE, and pen and keyboard support

 
I found the key to gaming on desktop Linux

  
I get the chance to experiment with Linux a bit further and learn more about it

 
Proton VPN reveals major Linux makeover – both for GUI and CLI users

  
A new look is coming, but command line users get the goods today

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Very Significant Gains for GNU/Linux in Tonga [original]

  
With a population of over 100,000

 
Happy Birds, Happy Life [original]

  
yesterday was a productive day for us

 
GNU/Linux Almost Reaches the 4% Bar in Dominican Republic [original]

  
GNU/Linux was typically small there

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles