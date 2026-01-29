news
Games: Open Gaming Collective (OGC), Bazzite, Luanti, and More
Open Gaming Collective (OGC) formed to push Linux gaming even further | GamingOnLinux
An exciting new announcement is the formation of the Open Gaming Collective, a collaborative organisation between many names in the Linux sphere.
Netflix Animation Studios are now funding Blender development | GamingOnLinux
Blender, the free and open source 3D creation software has pulled in another major supporter, with Netflix now funding future development.
GOG now using slop generated images on their store | GamingOnLinux
[slop] continues to be everywhere, and now it's appearing on the GOG store too most recently a big banner for their New Year Sale. In related news: GOG recently launched the GOG Patrons program to support them directly to revive classic games, and then they were acquired by one of the original co-founders.
Comedy point and click adventure Shadows of the Afterland launches February 10th | GamingOnLinux
Aruma Studios have announced that their supernatural comedy point and click adventure Shadows of the Afterland is set for launch now on February 10th.
Swipe right to slay beasts in Reigns: The Witcher announced for February 25 | GamingOnLinux
We're getting a new Witcher game - but it's not one you would expect. It's Reigns: The Witcher, and it arrives February 25th. The popular swipe 'em up series has multiple games already including Reigns, Reigns: Her Majesty, Reigns: Game of Thrones and Reigns: Three Kingdoms.
Surge Engine for Sonic-like platformers gets improved gamepad support and a new audio system | GamingOnLinux
Love classic Sonic games and other similar platformers? The Surge Engine and the included Surge the Rabbit game are great open source projects. They give you a fully free and open source platform to play retro-styled Sonic-like games, along with learning how to build you own - it's worth taking a look.
Luanti (formerly Minetest) v5.15 brings UI improvements, mod upgrades and a big performance boost | GamingOnLinux
The open-source voxel game creation platform Luanti (formerly Minetest) version 5.15 was recently released with an assortment of upgrades. For people who want a good alternative to Minecraft and Hytale, that's free and open source - Luanti can be a great choice with lots of different games available on it.
Belle Citique blends a little Tiny Glade and Townscaper into a fresh sandbox builder | GamingOnLinux
If you enjoy your more casual chilled building games, Belle Citique looks like one that brings something fresh to the table.
Bazzite Linux founder releases statement asking GPD to cease using their name | GamingOnLinux
The story of GPD and Bazzite Linux continues, with the founder of Bazzite releasing a fresh statement making it clear there's nothing happening between them.