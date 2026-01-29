MiniOS Ultra 5.1 Shrinks the ISO, Not the Experience

news

MiniOS is a Debian-based distro from Russia featuring the Xfce desktop. It comes in four flavors: Standard, which is designed for everyday computer use; Toolbox, which includes tools for system maintenance and recovery; and Ultra, which aims at providing a more extensive set of features. These three will only work on 64-bit computers.

The fourth version of MiniOS is based on the Fluxbox window manager, and it supports both 32- and 64-bit computers.

Each of the MiniOS versions is tailored for different user needs, ensuring flexibility and customization. However, for this review we’re going with the Ultra edition of the distro.