News About Distributions and Operating Systems

The Dank Case For Scrolling Window Managers
When everyone was going nuts over tiling windows, I was quietly calling this scrolling style the real innovation in windowed computing. (For the uninitiated: Think of it kind of like swiping between virtual desktops on Windows or MacOS, except you can do it on every single window, slideshow-style.) It was the best of both worlds—easy to navigate, while remaining mousable.
Why Linux wound up with system package managers
Yesterday I discussed the two sorts of program package managers, system package managers that manage the whole system and application package managers that mostly or entirely manage third party programs. Commercial Unix got application package managers in the very early 1990s, but Linux's first program managers were system package managers, in dpkg and RPM (or at least those seem to be the first Linux package managers).
30 years of ReactOS | ReactOS Project
Happy Birthday ReactOS! Today marks 30 years since the first commit to the ReactOS source tree. It’s been such a long journey that many of our contributors today, including myself, were not alive during this event. Yet our mission to deliver “your favorite Windows apps and drivers in an open-source environment you can trust” continues to bring people together. Let’s take a brief look at some of the high and low points throughout our history.
antiX-26-rc1 available
Get them from here: https://sourceforge.net/projects/antix-linux/files/Testing/antiX-26/ antiX-full and antiX-core isos (32 and 64 bit) available for (hopefully final) testing before release. We’re really looking for any show-stoppers such as boot failure, installation issues rather than quirks or minor bugs (but please report any).
A proposed governance structure for openSUSE
Jeff Mahoney, who
holds a vice-president position at SUSE, has posted a detailed
proposal for improving the governance of the openSUSE project.
