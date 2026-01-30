original
Another Busy Day
Almost 900,000 requests in less than half a day
Yesterday was a very busy day for us, with today (thus far) being the same. We've generally had a good 2026 so far. We shared some Organix with birds in the street (near our friend's old home) and today we helped the bird to some extra jars of seeds, as we had received positive news. Hi-Dee came back to roost and so did her friends. She has visited us almost every day since December 25 at nighttime.
Aside from all that jolly storytelling, taking a little break from technical news, today there's a strike at the second-largest institution in Europe, so I am very busy with the sister site. This coming weekend we'll kick off 3 new series (in parallel). █