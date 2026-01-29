news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 29, 2026



Quoting: 4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux —

I've been a Linux user for over a decade, managing a dedicated server over SSH where I ran game servers, a TeamSpeak, Plex, and so much more. As a result, I had to learn to get familiar with terminal multiplexers, and while tmux has been the go-to of many for years, I'll admit that I find myself leaning towards screen for practically everything instead. After all, it's modern, actively developed, and is packed full of features that make it phenomenal at what it does. But I still prefer screen.

tmux is genuinely better in a lot of different ways. It has a very logicial configuration with accessible documentation and intuitive pane management. If you're working in a development environment, the time spent getting it working for you will likely pay off. But for server administration, quick remote tasks, or environments where you can't install software, screen would always be my first port of call. It may seem like an obsolete tool, but it holds up well to this day, and these are the reasons I prefer it.