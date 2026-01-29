news
Raspberry Pi, Retro and More Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Boards
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Retro gaming outfit unveils PC controller with built-in heart rate monitor — also features IPS screen, 1,000Hz polling, and six-axis gyroscope
Retro gaming handheld firm Anbernic has announced the tri-mode RG G01 controller with built-in IPS screen, and heart rate sensor.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Sipeed MaixCAM2 combines 4K imaging and edge Hey Hi (AI) in an open camera platform
The device is designed as an open system for rapid deployment of vision, audio, and AIoT applications, aimed at researchers, and developers requiring more capable on-device inference and improved image quality than typical DIY camera setups.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Smart Display Module: coming soon
We’ve been working with Sharp Display Solutions Europe to develop the Raspberry Pi Smart Display Module: an adapter board for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 that is designed to deliver high-quality, low-power display experiences for professional signage applications.
-
Hackaday ☛ Using 3D Printing And Copper Tape To Make PCBs
The PCB itself is designed as usual in KiCad or equivalent EDA program, after which it is exported as a 3D model. This model is then loaded into a CAD program – here Autodesk Fusion – which is used to extrude the traces by 0.6 mm before passing the resulting model to the 3D printer’s slicer.
-
Hackaday ☛ Light Following Robot Does It The Analog Way
The build is not dissimilar from many line-following and line chasing robots that graced the pages of electronics magazines 50 years ago or more. The basic circuit relies on a pair of light-dependent resistors (LDR), which are wrapped in cardboard tubes to effectively make their response highly directional. An op-amp is used to compare the resistance of each LDR. It then crudely steers the robot towards the brighter light between turning one motor hard on or the other, operating in a skid-steer style arrangement.
-
CNX Software ☛ Avalue EMS-ARH – A fanless, modular industrial “Arrow Lake-H” PC featuring IET interface with DDI, PCIe, USB 3.0…
Avalue EMS-ARH is a fanless industrial PC that supports “Arrow Lake-H” Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 5 processors with wide temperature tolerance, and various I/O options. This compact PC is suitable for industrial, medical, and transportation environments that require silent operation.