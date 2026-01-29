Raspberry Pi, Retro and More Open Hardware/Modding-Friendly Boards

The build is not dissimilar from many line-following and line chasing robots that graced the pages of electronics magazines 50 years ago or more. The basic circuit relies on a pair of light-dependent resistors (LDR), which are wrapped in cardboard tubes to effectively make their response highly directional. An op-amp is used to compare the resistance of each LDR. It then crudely steers the robot towards the brighter light between turning one motor hard on or the other, operating in a skid-steer style arrangement.