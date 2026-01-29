Other Sites
MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.
Android Leftovers
- Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4
- Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
- Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
- Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
- The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Failed Tux Machines and Failed Women [original]
- Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
- GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
- Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
- Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
- Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More
- Brax Open_Slate offers an open source Ubuntu and Android tablet with M.2 SSD support
- Privacy-focused hardware company Brax returns with an open-source 2-in-1 tablet offering a user-replaceable battery
- Android Auto's Best Kept Secret Is a Programmable Shortcut
- I used to avoid the Linux terminal. Here’s the path that fixed it
- Free and Open Source Software
- Games: Open Gaming Collective (OGC), Bazzite, Luanti, and More
- Android Leftovers
- I can shut down my PC from my Android home screen with one tap
- I found the perfect "portable" OS for remote work, and it’s not Windows
- CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
- 4 reasons I prefer screen over tmux on Linux
- Ariel OS – A Rust RTOS for IoT microcontrollers
- Ariel OS is a new RTOS for microcontrollers written in Rust with support for popular hardware architectures (Arm Cortex-M, ESP32, RISC-V) and boards from Espressif, Nordic Semi, Raspberry Pi, and STMicroelectronics
- Free and Open Source Software
- VirtualBox can't operate in VMX root mode
- To wit, I recently encountered several issues running my virtual machines in VirtualBox on top of Kubuntu 24.04
- Mourning Didier Spaier
- We have received the sad news that Didier Spaier
- Enjoying a Period of Growing Appreciation and Gratitude [original]
- LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More
- An alternate path for immutable distributions
- There are a few reasons to find immutable distributions appealing
- Today in Techrights
- Security Leftovers
- Free Software, Standards, and Open Data
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Firefox Tooling Announcements and Mozilla is Promoting Slop Instead of Web
- FOSDEM 2026 - Call for Volunteers and the "Drew DeVault" Problem
- ESP32, Jetson, Raspberry Pi, and "Running DOOM On Earbuds"
- Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS (More People Exit Red Hat, Join Amutable)
- Games: $903 Million Lawsuit Against Valve and Heroic Games Launcher on GNU/Linux
- Kernel: Preparing for Disaster and "AMD Prepares Radeon Low-Latency Video Decode for Linux Drivers"
- Applications: Astrology Hooey, Notepad Next, Ptyxis, and IBKR Desktop
- Application news for GNU/Linux
- today's howtos
- Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked
- As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture
- Open Invention Network is Trying to Make Money Out of Its Software Patents 'Protection Racket' (Piggybacking the "Linux" Name)
- VirtualBox 7.2.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.19
- Oracle released VirtualBox 7.2.6 today as the third maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, Solaris, macOS, and Windows.
- GNU/Linux Leaps to Almost 10% in Trinidad And Tobago This Year [original]
- Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release!
- Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.15
- TUXEDO Computers Unveils Intel-Powered InfinityBook Max 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop
- Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Intel variant of the InfinityBook Max 15 Linux-powered laptop, which was previously only available for purchase with an AMD processor.
- Programming Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More
- PostgreSQL News: WAL-G 3.0.8, pgDay Paris 2026, and Nordic PGDay 2026
- European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
- Games: Terraria, Valve Lawsuit, MECHBORN, GOG, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
- The latest Linux distro to embrace Wayland also makes Arch more accessible
- Fast, beautiful, and free to use, the CachyOS distribution gets a big upgrade
- Recent News/Developments: Server, Birds, Trolls, and Richard Stallman [original]
- Android Leftovers
- One of my favorite Android security features just got even better
- Linux is still a developer OS, and that’s why it won’t go mainstream
- I switched to Linux and I can't imagine going back to Windows in 2026
- I turned my phone into a Linux desktop with this free app
- GNU/Linux "Market Share" Measured at 5.2% in Croatia [original]
- GNU/Linux is making gains in eastern Europe
- Why desktop Linux matters, even if (almost) no one uses it
- 3 reasons KDE Plasma is still my go-to Linux desktop
- Free and Open Source Software
- Meet Roomy: An Open-Source Discord Alternative for the Decentralized Web
- Roomy is an open-source, decentralized platform built for communities that value privacy and control
- It’s time for the Mageia 10 art contest!
- Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux
- Today in Techrights
- Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
- Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
- GStreamer 1.28 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released, Here’s What’s New
- The GStreamer project announced GStreamer 1.28 today as the latest stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Free Software Education and Online Events
- Web Browsers and Web Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- (Free)BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
- Games: Godot 4.6, Nexus Mods, and More
- Red Hat's Latest Buzzwords (Slopfest) and False Marketing
- today's howtos
- Security Leftovers
- Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
- GNU/Linux Market Share Soaring in Namibia [original]
- TigerVNC 1.16 Released with Support for Sharing Wayland Desktops
- TigerVNC 1.16 has been officially announced today as the latest stable release of this free, open-source, and cross-platform VNC (Virtual Network Computing) client and server application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Xfce Desktop Environment Is Getting a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor
- The Xfce project is working on a brand-new Wayland compositor for their lightweight desktop environment, which will be used as an alternative to the current window manager to support Wayland sessions.
- OpenSSL 3.6.1 Is Now Available with Important Security Patches and Bug Fixes
- OpenSSL 3.6.1 has been released today as the first maintenance/security update to the latest OpenSSL 3.6 series of this widely used TLS/SSL and crypto library for providing secure communications over computer networks.
- Free and Open Source Software, and Review
- Mid-Point Project Progress: What I’ve Learned So Far
- Dark mode: Manual Signature Implementation
- Windows Getting Awful Publicity This Week
- Games: Godot Engine 4.6, "Stop Killing Games", and More
- Wine 11.1 is out
- The Wine development release 11.1 is now available
- Mesa 25.3.4 Released
- Mesa 25.3.4 out now
- Android Leftovers
- Bigme B10 is a 10.3 inch E Ink color tablet with Android 14, 4G LTE, and pen and keyboard support
- I found the key to gaming on desktop Linux
- Proton VPN reveals major Linux makeover – both for GUI and CLI users
- Free and Open Source Software
- Very Significant Gains for GNU/Linux in Tonga [original]
- Happy Birds, Happy Life [original]
- GNU/Linux Almost Reaches the 4% Bar in Dominican Republic [original]
- Today in Techrights
