LWN on Rootkit, Cleanup on Aisle fsconfig(), Task-level io_uring Restrictions, and More

While there are several rootkits that target Linux, they have so far not fully embraced the open-source ethos typical of Linux software. Luckily, Matheus Alves has been working to remedy this lack by creating an open-source rootkit called Singularity for Linux systems. Users who feel their computers are too secure can install the Singularity kernel module in order to allow remote code execution, disable security features, and hide files and processes from normal administrative tools. Despite its many features, Singularity is not currently known to be in use in the wild — instead, it provides security researchers with a testbed to investigate new detection and evasion techniques.

Alves is quite emphatic about the research nature of Singularity, saying that its main purpose is to help drive security research forward by demonstrating what is currently possible. He calls for anyone using the software to ""be a researcher, not a criminal"", and to test it only on systems where they have explicit permission to test. If one did wish to use Singularity for nefarious purposes, however, the code is MIT licensed and freely available — using it in that way would only be a crime, not an instance of copyright infringement.