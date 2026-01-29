Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Maintaining an open source project in your free time is incredibly rewarding. A large project full of interesting challenges, limited only by your time and willingness to learn. Years of work add up to something you’ve grown proud of. Who would’ve thought an old project on its last legs could turn into something beautiful?

The focus is intense. So many people using the project, always new things to learn and improve. Days fly by when time allows for it. That impossible feature sitting in the backlog for years, finally done. That slow part of the application, much faster now. This flow state is pretty cool, might as well tackle a few more issues while it lasts.