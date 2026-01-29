news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
-
Michał Sapka ☛ RTE - Return to Emacs
I want to have my entire computing experience in an open, interconnected system. What I don't want is some pesky product manager telling me how I should use their software, or fighting with my fork. Neither do I want to rent server space to run a glorified web page. Extensions are half-step; the entire program should be available for me to modify.
-
Krita ☛ Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release! | Krita
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.15. This is a bug fix release with a number of crash fixes and workarounds to improve use with the Xiaomi Pad.
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.05: Clawdbot Mania, NexPhone, Things We No Longer Use Terminal for and More GNU/Linux Stuff
When was the last time you were forced to use the terminal?
-
GNOME ☛ Mathias Bonn: The Hobby Lives On
Maintaining an open source project in your free time is incredibly rewarding. A large project full of interesting challenges, limited only by your time and willingness to learn. Years of work add up to something you’ve grown proud of. Who would’ve thought an old project on its last legs could turn into something beautiful?
The focus is intense. So many people using the project, always new things to learn and improve. Days fly by when time allows for it. That impossible feature sitting in the backlog for years, finally done. That slow part of the application, much faster now. This flow state is pretty cool, might as well tackle a few more issues while it lasts.
-
It's FOSS ☛ What is this Clawdbot, Err Moltbot, Everyone's Screaming About?
This open source project has survived Anthropic's trademark lawyers, crypto scammers hijacking its identity, and security holes exposing users.
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 15.3
Dear testers, we're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 15.3!
This is a minor version release which includes updates and improvements, database migrations and many new API methods.
-
-
Education
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ How to strategically plan your computing curriculum - Raspberry Pi Foundation
Traditionally, curriculum planning has often looked like a linear list: Topic A leads to Topic B, which leads to Topic C. However, as educators we know that learning rarely happens in such a simple, linear way. Concepts are regularly covered in different overlapping topics, and students can often take different routes to reach the same destination.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
[Repeat] FSF ☛ GPL-compliant reasonable legal notices and author attributions
Notices accompanying free software, like clear authorship and license information, can serve an important purpose when they communicate to users the freedom to run, study, modify, copy, and distribute free software. However, requirements to preserve notices could conflict with user freedom. The GNU General Public License (GPL) includes a set of rules protecting notices while also ensuring that users have full software freedom. For example, legal notices cannot be used to restrict distribution of the program, or its modification. Users have some flexibility in changing how the program handles notices.
-
[Old] Jeezy ☛ Normalize Identifying Corporate Devices in Your Software
If you dual-license your software in such a way that it requires a paid license for commercial use, here are two code blobs for you.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Apple Ruined My Mechanical Keyboard Experience (A NuPhy Halo75 Review)
There are a few big advantages to using ANSI though. The arrow keys are obviously much easier to hit, and the huge left SHIFT is very comfortable to use. Unless I want to hit ` and muscle memory has me move the left pinkie towards that area.
-