Open Hardware/Modding: PicoIDE, ESP32, Arduino, and More

Ruben Schade ☛ The PicoIDE IDE emulator

Do you use an older machine that requires IDE, but the drives for it are on their last legs? Platters? This metaphor fell apart before it really started. [...] PicoIDE is an open-source IDE/ATAPI drive emulator that replaces aging hard drives and CD-ROM drives in vintage computers with solid-state microSD card storage. Simply put your disc/disk images on a microSD card and swap between them as needed. Powered by open-source hardware and software, PicoIDE means you no longer have to deal with burning optical discs, worn out lasers, crashed heads, or bad sectors.

If the name rings a bell, this is by the very same Ian Scott behind the PicoGUS, the ultimate modern sound card for old systems that I’ve been dying to get my hands on.

The PicoIDE emulates CD audio, PIO 0-4, and MWDMA 0-2. It also ships with an injection-moulded case that lets you select and browse disk images. I’m intrigued!