Red Hat Official Articles, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Leftovers

David Cantrell: rpminspect-2.1 released
rpminspect 2.1 is now available. The last release was on September 5, 2024. That was 511 days ago, so a bit longer than I really wanted to make it. Similar to the previous release, this release of rpminspect marks the first post on my blog for 2026. My plan for 2026 is to make more frequent releases even if they just contain one or two fixes. Development and maintenance of rpminspect comes in waves, so I think that will work out better while getting fixes out to people.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Banco do Brasil uses hyperautomation and platform engineering to drive efficiency
At the recent OpenShift Commons gathering in Atlanta, we had the opportunity to hear from Gustavo Fiuza, IT leader, and Welton Felipe, DevOps engineer, about the remarkable digital transformation at Banco do Brasil. As the second-largest bank in Latin America, they manage a massive scale, serving 87 million customers and processing over 900 million business transactions daily. We learned how they evolved from a siloed community Kubernetes environment to a highly efficient, hybrid multicloud platform powered by Red Hat OpenShift.
Red Hat ☛ Deploy an enterprise RAG chatbot with Red Bait OpenShift AI
Enterprises generate an overwhelming amount of unstructured information, documents, policies, PDFs, wikis, knowledge bases, HR guidelines, legal documents, system manuals, architecture diagrams, and more. When employees struggle to find accurate answers quickly, productivity suffers and undocumented knowledge becomes a bottleneck.
Red Hat ☛ Transform Kiali with OpenShift Lightspeed and Kubernetes MCP
In our previous article about the Kiali toolset, we explored how Kiali acts as the "eyes" of your service mesh, providing unparalleled visibility into traffic topology, health, and metrics. We showed you how to manually inspect the graph, validate Istio configurations, and troubleshoot mTLS issues. But what if you didn't have to manually hunt for errors? What if you could just ask your cluster what’s wrong?
Red Hat Official ☛ From if to how: A year of post-quantum reality [Ed: "quantum" hype]
In 2025, Red Hat changed the conversation. We stopped asking “if” and started defining “how.” This past year, we moved PQC out of the laboratory and into the operating system (OS). It wasn’t just about upgrading libraries, it was about pushing the entire modern software supply chain. We found that while the foundation is ready, the ecosystem has a long way to go.
Red Hat Official ☛ Context as architecture: A practical look at retrieval-augmented generation
That strategy is effective until the model requires specific information it did not encounter during its initial training.
TechTarget ☛ Enterprise IT awaits ripple effect from Nvidia Vera Rubin [Ed: Red Hat plug for the slop bubble]
InfoWorld ☛ Edge AI: The future of AI inference is smarter local compute [Ed: A sea of buzzwords meant to help sell IBM]
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 355
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 355:
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 📦 QElectroTech version 0.100
RPM of QElectroTech version 0.100, an application to design electric diagrams, are available in remi for Fedora and Enterprise Linux 8 and 9.
The project has just released a new major version of its electric diagrams editor.
Official website: see http://qelectrotech.org/, the version announcement, and the ChangeLog.