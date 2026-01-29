news
Free and Open Source Software
Volla Phone Quintus running Volla OS: Introduction to the Series - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Volla Phone Quintus running Volla OS. This phone sports a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In this series I’m going to explore the operating system. This is an opinionated blog.
There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch. Volla OS is an Android-based operating system, whereas Ubuntu Touch is a mobile version of Ubuntu. I’m already writing a series on Ubuntu Touch which you can read here. This series will focus on Volla OS.
hygg - minimalistic Vim-like TUI document reader - LinuxLinks
hygg is a minimalistic Vim-like TUI document reader.
This is free and open source software.
0xProto - programming font focused on source code legibility - LinuxLinks
0xProto is a programming font focused on source code legibility.
0xProto is free and open source.
csscss - CSS redundancy analyzer - LinuxLinks
csscss will parse any CSS files you give it and let you know which rulesets have duplicated declarations.
While csscss is no longer maintained, it’s still useful software.
This is free and open source software.