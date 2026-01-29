Free and Open Source Software

This is a new series looking at the Volla Phone Quintus running Volla OS. This phone sports a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In this series I’m going to explore the operating system. This is an opinionated blog.

There are two operating systems available for the phone: Volla OS and Ubuntu Touch. Volla OS is an Android-based operating system, whereas Ubuntu Touch is a mobile version of Ubuntu. I’m already writing a series on Ubuntu Touch which you can read here. This series will focus on Volla OS.