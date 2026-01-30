original
January Nearly Over Already!
The month is nearly over (last day today) and 2026 is well underway. Next month we'll be covering the SLAPPs against us and yesterday we contacted some journalists about this (they're making lists of victims as part of a political action for reform in the UK). Meanwhile we've observed that yesterday our sites handled nearly 2 million requests - probably highest in over a year - and we expect a lot more to come. As we put it last week: We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux
Days later we published: Tux Machines Grew Because of Attacks on Tux Machines
About 4 months from now we'll officially turn 22. In December it'll be 15 years since I first met Rianne. She still enjoys running this site; soon it'll be gardening time again. We look forward to it. █
Image source: Diorama of Government Square in Paramaribo