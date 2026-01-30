news
BSD Leftovers
-
MWL ☛ 109: We Won’t Live Long Enough
Here’s some OpenZFS Mastery. ZFS advocates claim that ZFS is immune to these arbitrary limits, but that’s not quite true. ZFS store most of its values in 128-bit variables. One directory can have 248 files, of up to 16 exabytes each.
-
Adriaan de Groot ☛ Ooo, what does this disk do?
I have a pile of hard drives. 3.5” Spinning rust. There’s like a dozen of them, some labeled cryptically (EBN D2), some infuriatingly (1) and some not-at-all. Probably most of them work. But how to effectively figure out what is on them? FreeBSD to the rescue.
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 648: Greytrapping for years
FreeBSD's Future, 18 years of greytrapping, PF vs Linux firewalls, and more.
-