news
Slimbook Launches New Slimbook ONE Mini Linux PC, Slimbook Executive Laptop
First in the line is the Slimbook ONE, Slimbook’s AMD-powered mini Linux PC, which now ships with two different CPUs, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 or AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, an Oculink port to connect external GPUs, as well as dual Ethernet 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 7, and USB 4 connectivity.
Next in line is Slimbook Executive, Slimbook’s business 14-inch laptop aimed at professionals looking for a balance between productivity, elegant design, and solid performance for everyday use. The new model ships with an Intel Core ULTRA 7 255H CPU, a 3K (2880x1800p) 120 Hz display, up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 16TB NVMe storage.