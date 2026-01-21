ESP32-E22 integrates tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, marking Espressif’s first product to enable operation in the 6 GHz spectrum.

The CMX0 supports both Compute Module 5 Lite and eMMC variants, with a microSD card socket provided for Lite modules. Compute Module 4 is not supported.

The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

Slimbook Launches New Slimbook ONE Mini Linux PC, Slimbook Executive Laptop

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 21, 2026



First in the line is the Slimbook ONE, Slimbook’s AMD-powered mini Linux PC, which now ships with two different CPUs, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 or AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, an Oculink port to connect external GPUs, as well as dual Ethernet 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 7, and USB 4 connectivity.

Next in line is Slimbook Executive, Slimbook’s business 14-inch laptop aimed at professionals looking for a balance between productivity, elegant design, and solid performance for everyday use. The new model ships with an Intel Core ULTRA 7 255H CPU, a 3K (2880x1800p) 120 Hz display, up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 16TB NVMe storage.

