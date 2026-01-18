original
22 Years of Championing Software Freedom
This year this site will turn 22 and it was always run by women, even in the face of online abuse.
Susan got the ball rolling way back in 2004 (almost at the same time Phoronix started) and Rianne took over in 2013.
This year, just like last year, we plan to do something special for the site.
Seeing that Software Freedom may be getting more mainstream again, perhaps we'll find a way to embody the sentiment of freedom. We still have 5 months left to decide how to do that. █
Image source: Wind Costume