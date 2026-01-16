news
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Mainline Linux Kernel on Fedora
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nomacs on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Audacious on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install NetBox on Linux Mint 22
Managing modern network infrastructure requires robust tools that can handle complex inventories, IP addresses, and data center equipment. NetBox stands out as a leading open-source solution for this challenge. Originally developed by DigitalOcean’s network engineering team, this powerful web application has become the industry standard for network documentation and infrastructure resource modeling.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DBeaver on Debian 13
Database management has become increasingly critical in today’s data-driven world, and DBeaver stands out as one of the most versatile universal database tools available. This comprehensive guide provides detailed instructions for installing DBeaver on Debian 13 (Trixie), covering multiple installation methods to suit different user preferences and system configurations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FileZilla on Fedora 43
FileZilla stands as one of the most reliable FTP clients in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, trusted by developers and system administrators worldwide. Whether you’re managing website files, transferring large datasets, or maintaining remote servers, this powerful open-source tool makes file transfers straightforward and secure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pixeluvo on Debian 13
Looking for a powerful image editing solution on your Debian 13 system? Pixeluvo offers professional-grade photo editing capabilities that rival proprietary software, combining layer-based editing with an intuitive interface designed specifically for GNU/Linux users.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to install GitLab on Ubuntu 24.04
How to install GitLab on Ubuntu 24.04 will be explained in this blog post with step-by-step details. GitLab is a platform that provides a full lifecycle for software development, such as version control, CI/CD, security scanning, and project management.
University of Toronto ☛ TCP and UDP and implicit "standard" elements of things
TCP and UDP are more or less officially specified in various RFCs and are implicitly specified by what happens on the wire. As far as I know, nowhere in these standards (or wire behavior) does anything require that a multi-address host machine allow you to listen for incoming TCP or UDP traffic on a specific port on only a restricted subset of those addresses. People talking to your host have to use a specific IP, obviously, and established TCP connections have specific IP addresses associated with them that can't be changed, but that's it. Hosts could have an API where you simply listened to a specific TCP or UDP port and then they provided you with the local IP when you received inbound traffic; it would be up to your program to do any filtering to reject addresses that you didn't want used.
Jan Wildeboer ☛ S3 Storage At Home With Garage Part 2: Reverse Proxy
Warning. This whole series is not a simple HOWTO. This series is about how I run my own S3 storage in my homelab. You have been warned. This is part 2, adding nginx as reverse proxy.
This will be at least a three part series. Maybe more. We will see.
Jan Wildeboer ☛ S3 Storage At Home With Garage Part 1: Basic Install
Garage is an open source S3 compatible object store. What follows is a description of how I set up my simple single-node garage instance for my homelab.
This is the simple, most basic single-node setup that allows you to learn the basics. This is absolutely not meant to be connected to the internet. In a second post I will explain how to run garage behind a nginx reverse proxy, a more secure setup that can be used on an internet connected server.
Herman Õunapuu ☛ Running cheap and crappy USB hard drives in RAID0 is indeed a very terrible idea
Some of my dumb experiments result in interesting findings and unexpected successes.
Some end up with very predictable failures.
What happens when you have two crappy USB hard drives running btrfs1 in raid0 mode? Nothing, until something goes wrong on one of the drives.
Arun Raghavan ☛ Accessibility Update: Enabling Mono Audio
Most systems support stereo audio via their default speaker output or 3.5mm analog connector. These devices are exposed as stereo devices to applications, and applications typically render stereo content to these devices.
Linux Foundation ☛ Celebrating the Second Year of Linux Man-Pages Maintenance Sponsorship
The Linux Foundation has announced a second year of sponsorship for the ongoing maintenance of the Linux manual pages (man-pages) project, led by Alejandro (Alex) Colomar. This critical initiative is made possible through the continued support of Google, Hudson River Trading, and Meta, who have renewed their sponsorship to ensure the long-term health of one of the most fundamental resources in the Linux ecosystem.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Set Up OpenVPN Access Server on Ubuntu 24.04 (VM) & Connect Using OpenVPN Connect
Do you know what was always there but has increased multiple times in the last decade? Yes, remote work. These days your teams are usually not in the same place, not in the same country sometimes.
HowTo Geek ☛ Stop swapping keyboards: This free app stitches your Linux and Windows PCs together
Do you have multiple Linux PCs that you work with? Do you ever find yourself annoyed by switching between keyboards and mice? You're in luck thanks to this free and open source app.