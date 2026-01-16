TCP and UDP are more or less officially specified in various RFCs and are implicitly specified by what happens on the wire. As far as I know, nowhere in these standards (or wire behavior) does anything require that a multi-address host machine allow you to listen for incoming TCP or UDP traffic on a specific port on only a restricted subset of those addresses. People talking to your host have to use a specific IP, obviously, and established TCP connections have specific IP addresses associated with them that can't be changed, but that's it. Hosts could have an API where you simply listened to a specific TCP or UDP port and then they provided you with the local IP when you received inbound traffic; it would be up to your program to do any filtering to reject addresses that you didn't want used.