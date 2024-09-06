Why Suing Matthew J. Garrett After Abusing and Harassing My Husband and I for Well Over a Decade Became Imperative

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 06, 2024,

updated Sep 06, 2024



If you can sue me, I can also sue you. So did my husband, who protects his right to report, as do I.

Matthew J. Garrett spent years attacking my family. My husband sued him today. In fact my husband is suing him after threatening to do so back in 2021 after the abuse had intensified and I am also suing.

Here's a screenshot from the lawsuit:

Matthew J. Garrett is not happy about what I wrote about him. I didn't write this series to "destroy" him but to defend myself from attacks, including attacks on other members of my family, even vulnerable old people.

I suffered enough abuse already. So I've just sued Matthew J. Garrett. He'll come to regret the many years that he attacked innocent people, especially people who merely reported facts (that did not suit his twisted worldview). Much to his regret, this case is about his very character, not anybody else's. Let the court realise what sort of person it's dealing with. █