In the previous post, FreeBSD: WireGuard VPN, Linux peer and routing between networks, we set up a VPN to connect two networks – my office and home – and everything is working perfectly.

However, currently, to connect to any host in the networks, you have to specify an IP address.

Of course, you could manually enter everything into /etc/hosts files, but that is not very convenient, especially since there will be clients like Android phones. Overall – I want everything to be elegant.

Therefore, we will set up a local DNS server that will provide centralized DNS for the entire infrastructure: [...]