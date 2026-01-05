news
today's howtos
-
Arseny ☛ FreeBSD: Home NAS, part 3 – WireGuard VPN, Linux peer, and routing
In the previous post, FreeBSD: introduction to Packet Filter (PF) firewall, we got acquainted with firewalls; the next step is to configure a VPN for access.
The main idea is to (finally!) connect my “office” and my apartment, and later, perhaps, also connect the server where rtfm.co.ua is currently running so that blog files and database backups can be stored directly on the ZFS mirror pool of the home server.
-
Arseny ☛ FreeBSD: Home NAS, part 4 – Local DNS with Unbound
In the previous post, FreeBSD: WireGuard VPN, Linux peer and routing between networks, we set up a VPN to connect two networks – my office and home – and everything is working perfectly.
However, currently, to connect to any host in the networks, you have to specify an IP address.
Of course, you could manually enter everything into /etc/hosts files, but that is not very convenient, especially since there will be clients like Android phones. Overall – I want everything to be elegant.
Therefore, we will set up a local DNS server that will provide centralized DNS for the entire infrastructure: [...]
-
Arseny ☛ FreeBSD: Home NAS, part 5 – ZFS pool, datasets, snapshots, and ZFS monitoring
Continuing the “for fun and profit” journey of setting up my home server with FreeBSD on a Lenovo ThinkCentre M720s SFF.
And today, finally, we will do the main part – set up a ZFS pool on real disks, look at working with datasets, encryption, snapshots, and monitoring.
-
Arseny ☛ FreeBSD: Home NAS, part 6 – Samba server and client connections
Continuing the setup of my home NAS on FreeBSD.
Actually, a NAS is a Network System, and it’s desirable to have access to it from other devices – Linux and Windows hosts, phones, and TVs.
Here we have two main options – Samba and NFS. One could also mention sshfs – but this solution is definitely not for a home network (although it is simpler).
I decided for myself to set up access via a Samba share for Windows (on a gaming PC), Android phones, and Android TV – while NFS will be used purely for Linux systems for backups.
In this post, we will configure Samba on FreeBSD, and in the next one – we will add NFS.
-
Make Use Of ☛ This gorgeous terminal UI changed how I use Docker on Linux
I love Docker. It is a very robust piece of software, but it also tends to get messy pretty quickly. After your second running container, the experience may start to break down, and you find yourself jumping between docker ps, logs, stats, and Compose commands. In the end, you may be spending too much time checking state rather than actually using your tools.