InfoDash - displays RSS feeds, weather and stock information - LinuxLinks
InfoDash is a modern GTK4 dashboard application for Linux that displays RSS feeds, weather, and stock data.
This is free and open source software.
Wardrobe - prettify your desktop - LinuxLinks
Wardrobe is a utility for installing community-made Gnome Shell, GTK3/4, icon, and cursor themes as well as wallpapers.
Wardrobe has not been tested for any desktop environments other than GNOME, so do not expect it to fully work in Cinnamon, Xfce, etc
This is free and open source software.
Jotit - simple note taking - LinuxLinks
Jotit is a command-line tool for quick note capture and browsing, built with Go.
One of the problems with taking notes is thinking about what file you’re creating, where you’re going to put it, what to name it, folder structures, etc. All these things get in the way of taking quick notes.
Jotit eliminates this friction by providing a simple CLI for capturing and browsing notes stored in a sqlite3 database.
This is free and open source software.
bvi - hex editor - LinuxLinks
The bvi is a display-oriented editor for binary files (hex editor), based on the vi text editor. If you are familiar with vi, simply launch the editor and start editing. A bmore program is also included in the package.
The screen is divided into four areas, symbolized by four different colors (only on this page, bvi uses NO colors). The magenta area contents the addresses in hexadecimal notation. The green area contents the values of the edited file in hexadecimal notation. The red area contents the same bytes in ASCII representation. The yellow status line displays on the left side the current status messages and on the right site the current position of the cursor and the value of the byte on this address in octal, hexadecimal, decimal and ASCII notation.
This is free and open source software.
Jump - quick and fuzzy directory jumper - LinuxLinks
Jump integrates with your shell and learns where you go. It tracks the directories you visit and lets you jump to the right one with just a few fuzzy-typed characters.
This is free and open source software.
Ekphos - terminal-based research tool - LinuxLinks
Ekphos is a lightweight, fast, terminal-based markdown research tool built with Rust.
It provides a fast and intuitive way to manage markdown notes directly from your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
PeekFetch - interactive system information - LinuxLinks
PeekFetch is an interactive system information TUI built with Go and Bubble Tea.
This is free and open source software.
OtoClone - automatic backup and sync utility - LinuxLinks
OtoClone is an automatic backup and sync utility that watches directories. It listens to filesystem events on these directories and copies their content to remote destinations. A remote destination can be a folder on the local filesystem, a network drive mounted on the filesystem, or a bucket on a cloud storage provider.
It needs rclone.
This is free and open source software.