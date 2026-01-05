news
PearlOS 13
Our second release running on Debian Trixie (13) as the base.
This release is our own desktop environment called PDE PDE is a mix of LXDE/Xfce4 components with Compiz as default window manager.
This release is a ready to go out of box complete desktop with all the software needed to keep most users set from the getgo. Pearl also has many of our own tools modeled after Linux Mints tools.
This PDE release varies a little at the beginning as to not get confused when setting up things for the first time because of all the customizing available to the user we recommend ....
To install simply use your choice of software to create a live USB thumb drive such as ventoy, gnome-disk-utility, mintstick, pearlstick etc.
Live system username is live
Live system password is live