news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2026



Quoting: Refine 0.7.0 added Hidden Break Reminder Options for GNOME | UbuntuHandbook —

Refine, the configuration tool for GNOME desktop, released version 0.7.0 today with more configure options.

As you may know, the Settings tool (aka Gnome Control Center) in GNOME only provides commonly used options to provide a simple and clean user interface. And, GNOME Tweaks is available for more configure options, such as themes, fonts, sounds, and startup applications.

All others are considered as “hidden” options that can be controlled by either gsettings commands or the advanced “Dconf Editor” tool.

As Dconf Editor contains so many options, it’s not easy to find out what you need. And, some options may even break applications. So, Refine was born to provide a simple interface to help discover some advanced and experimental feature options, that GCC and Gnome Tweaks don’t have.