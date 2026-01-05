news
Gnoppix 26 - Merry Christmas - A Happy New Year from Gnoppix!
As we celebrate the holiday season, the Gnoppix team is excited to bring you a special gift: the early release of Gnoppix 26! This version is packed with groundbreaking features, brand-new services, and a total commitment to your digital freedom.
We are more than just an OS we are a movement. To keep building the future of privacy, we need you to join our community! Whether you are a developer, a privacy advocate, or a casual user, your voice helps us grow.