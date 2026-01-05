The MYC-CZU3EG-V3 combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 application processor running at up to 1.2 GHz with a dual-core Cortex-R5F real-time subsystem clocked at up to 600 MHz. Hardware acceleration and deterministic I/O are handled by programmable logic fabricated on a 16 nm FinFET process, while graphics output is supported by an Arm Mali-400 MP2 GPU.

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

openmediavault/OMV8 (Synchrony) released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2026



Since no critical errors were reported during the RC phase, it is now time to release the final version (8.0.1) of OMV8 (Synchrony). Due to technical reasons, only AMD64 and ARM64 architectures will be supported from this version onwards. Since this circumstance had been known for some time, many features planned for OMV8 were already implemented in OMV7 so that the discontinued architectures could also benefit from them. That’s why the list of new features in OMV8 is quite concise. Nevertheless, switching to Debian 13 offers newer software, bug fixes, and improvements.

