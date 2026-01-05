news
openmediavault/OMV8 (Synchrony) released
Since no critical errors were reported during the RC phase, it is now time to release the final version (8.0.1) of OMV8 (Synchrony). Due to technical reasons, only AMD64 and ARM64 architectures will be supported from this version onwards. Since this circumstance had been known for some time, many features planned for OMV8 were already implemented in OMV7 so that the discontinued architectures could also benefit from them. That’s why the list of new features in OMV8 is quite concise. Nevertheless, switching to Debian 13 offers newer software, bug fixes, and improvements.