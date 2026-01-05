news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ How to Vim: Navigating Prose in Style
When dealing with prose (regular text), it’s good to know a couple of essential Vim motions: [...]
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ How to Vim: Alternative Approach to Find and Replace
This will replace all instances of target in the current buffer (that’s what the % is about) with target. The c flag means you’ll get prompted for confirmation for every replacement. Not bad, right?
Still, often you need to replace just a few instances of something, so the above might be a bit too much typing. Imagine you’re dealing with the following text: [...]
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ How to Vim: Insert Thing at Point in Command Mode
Fewer people probably know that while typing a command you can use Ctrl-R to insert the object under the cursor. There are several objects supported by this: [...]
Jonas Schäfer ☛ Darktable styles mimicing Fujifilm film simulations, version 1.1
This post announces a patch release for the darktable styles I published two days ago.
Darren Goossens ☛ Cleaning up LibreOffice locales
(This lists upgradeable files, finds the ones matching the pattern libreoffice-????-??, then cuts out the first field of each line, where / is the delimiter, and dumps the result in a file called tempp, because I already had one called temp.)
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Amit Gawande ☛ 4 Jan 2026 at 4:33 PM
But I could not stick with any other browser either. The experience generally sucked. I have tried them all. Firefox (again). Orion. Vivaldi. Brave. Zen. Each of them lacks something or other.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Jim Nielsen ☛ Creating “Edit” Links That Open Plain-Text Source Files in a Native App
You might be thinking, “Yeah that’s what a hosted CMS does.”
But I like my plain-text files. And I love my native writing app.
What’s one to do?
Licensing / Legal
The New Stack ☛ Linus Torvalds Gets Candid About Windows, Workflows, and AI
So would he do anything differently if he was starting Linux development today? Torvalds says there’s two answers. “Now that I know how hard it is, I would never have gotten started in the first place, right? You need to have a certain amount of naivete to do something this big.”
But his second answer is “I would not do a thing differently. Because it worked so well and it’s been such an enjoyable experience. I’ve been very lucky in my life.”
And he still stands by his choice to use the GPL vs license. “I think it was the right license and it still is the right license.”
