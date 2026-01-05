original
GNU/Linux Grew in 2025, LLM Slop About GNU/Linux Gradually Died
Moments ago: Of Course GNU/Linux Has Reached All-Time High in Africa in 2026
Published 1 hour ago by Jon Gingerich:
I've been covering GNU/Linux stuff for over two decades. About 2 years ago it became obnoxious to see not only slopfarms pretending to cover GNU/Linux; some once-reputable GNU/Linux sites began 'dabbling' or 'experimenting' in slop. It didn't pay off for any of them. It didn't work. It only destroyed their reputation.
Despite GNU/Linux becoming a lot more "mainstream" last year we gradually began seeing a growing proportion of articles about it being genuine, written by human beings, not chatbots.
That's a relief! █
