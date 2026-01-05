Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

The MYC-CZU3EG-V3 combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 application processor running at up to 1.2 GHz with a dual-core Cortex-R5F real-time subsystem clocked at up to 600 MHz. Hardware acceleration and deterministic I/O are handled by programmable logic fabricated on a 16 nm FinFET process, while graphics output is supported by an Arm Mali-400 MP2 GPU.

The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

GNU/Linux Grew in 2025, LLM Slop About GNU/Linux Gradually Died

Moments ago: Of Course GNU/Linux Has Reached All-Time High in Africa in 2026

I've been covering GNU/Linux stuff for over two decades. About 2 years ago it became obnoxious to see not only slopfarms pretending to cover GNU/Linux; some once-reputable GNU/Linux sites began 'dabbling' or 'experimenting' in slop. It didn't pay off for any of them. It didn't work. It only destroyed their reputation.

Despite GNU/Linux becoming a lot more "mainstream" last year we gradually began seeing a growing proportion of articles about it being genuine, written by human beings, not chatbots.

That's a relief! █

