GNU/Linux Measured as Exceeding 7% in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso's data - however little of it there is - when analysed by statCounter shows a noticeable growth in GNU/Linux usage in the past ~3 years, with 2026 starting further up (the increases were gradual and began last year). In spite of Islamic extremism, the country is advancing after centuries of colonialism, but it is ranked near the bottom of the table for GDP per capita (172nd). Put in geeks' terms, do not envision the average citizen there saving up to buy a Microsoft "hey hi PC". Many old [sic] PCs will have GNU/Linux put on them. █
Image source: Burkina Faso