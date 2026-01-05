I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The MYC-CZU3EG-V3 combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 application processor running at up to 1.2 GHz with a dual-core Cortex-R5F real-time subsystem clocked at up to 600 MHz. Hardware acceleration and deterministic I/O are handled by programmable logic fabricated on a 16 nm FinFET process, while graphics output is supported by an Arm Mali-400 MP2 GPU.

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

original

GNU/Linux Measured as Exceeding 7% in Burkina Faso

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2026



Burkina Faso's data - however little of it there is - when analysed by statCounter shows a noticeable growth in GNU/Linux usage in the past ~3 years, with 2026 starting further up (the increases were gradual and began last year). In spite of Islamic extremism, the country is advancing after centuries of colonialism, but it is ranked near the bottom of the table for GDP per capita (172nd). Put in geeks' terms, do not envision the average citizen there saving up to buy a Microsoft "hey hi PC". Many old [sic] PCs will have GNU/Linux put on them. █

Image source: Burkina Faso