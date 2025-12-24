news
Parrot 7.0 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with KDE Plasma, RISC-V Support
Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, the Parrot 7.0 release ships with KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment on Wayland, which was tweaked to make it as lightweight as possible, along with a classic terminal green style across the entire system.
New hacking tools have been included in this release, such as ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit MS Teams, goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, evil-winrm-py, a Python-based tool for executing commands on remote Windows machines, and AutoRecon, a multi-threaded network reconnaissance tool.
Parrot OS 7.0 finally introduces my favorite desktop environment into the mix
I may be a Linux newbie with only eight months of experience on my belt, but there's one thing that has already solidified itself in my mind: KDE Plasma is awesome. When I distro hopped a little while ago, I would always install KDE Plasma on whatever OS I landed on. Not only did it mean I knew where things were the moment I landed in brave new worlds, but it also made everything feel like home.
Well, I am now pleased to report that yet another Linux distro has embraced the delight that is KDE Plasma. If you're using Parrot OS, you'll notice that KDE Plasma is now part of the new 7.0 version release. And if this is the first time you've used the desktop environment, I highly recommend giving it a go.
Parrot 7.0 Release Notes
Parrot 7 represents a major milestone for the project. Its development required a complete rewrite of the system and introduced many changes that follow our mission to keep the system modern and innovative. This release has been made possible thanks to the huge influence of the Parrot community, that has never been so active and involved not only in the beta testing phase, but in the higher level planning and decision-making stages as well.
Parrot 7 has switched to KDE Plasma 6, features our own plasma ricing and theming to make it very lightweight, and uses Wayland by default along with the many changes introduced by Debian 13.
The new build scripts now offer easy support to community driven spins, and we plan to offer official support and sponsorship programs to community curated editions featuring more desktop environments and configurations.