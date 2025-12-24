Parrot 7.0 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with KDE Plasma, RISC-V Support

Over five months after its last 6.4 release, and just in time for Christmas, Parrot OS, a versatile Debian-based Linux distro designed for ethical hackers and cybersecurity pros, announced version 7.0, codenamed Echo, marking the most substantial release in the project’s history.

One of the most visible changes is the move to KDE Plasma 6 (6.3.6) as the default desktop environment. The system now runs on Wayland by default and is built on a Debian 13 base. Despite the desktop transition, the distro maintains a lightweight profile through extensive customization and theming.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, the new Parrot OS 7.0 visual identity revises icons, colors, and wallpapers, drawing inspiration from Flat Remix and Sweet Mars, and is delivered through a dedicated echo-themes package included in the distribution.