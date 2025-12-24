Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 4th, 2026

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49

Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

LinuxGizmos.com

Forlinx Embedded introduces FET1126Bx-S industrial SoM for edge AI and vision

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

M5Stack CoreS3 Thread BR Targets Matter and Thread IoT Gateways

The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.

MYIR SoM Leverages Zynq UltraScale+ with Arm and FPGA Integration

The MYC-CZU3EG-V3 combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 application processor running at up to 1.2 GHz with a dual-core Cortex-R5F real-time subsystem clocked at up to 600 MHz. Hardware acceleration and deterministic I/O are handled by programmable logic fabricated on a 16 nm FinFET process, while graphics output is supported by an Arm Mali-400 MP2 GPU.

Parrot 7.0 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with KDE Plasma, RISC-V Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 24, 2025,
updated Jan 05, 2026

Parrot 7.0

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, the Parrot 7.0 release ships with KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment on Wayland, which was tweaked to make it as lightweight as possible, along with a classic terminal green style across the entire system.

New hacking tools have been included in this release, such as ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit MS Teams, goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, evil-winrm-py, a Python-based tool for executing commands on remote Windows machines, and AutoRecon, a multi-threaded network reconnaissance tool.

Parrot 7.0 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with KDE Plasma, RISC-V Support
The developers behind the Debian-based ParrotOS ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution announced today the general availability of Parrot 7.0 (codename Echo) as a major update with a new base and new features.
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% "Market Share" in Afghanistan [original]
Android also rose, leaving Microsoft in a tough place
elementary OS 8.1 Released with Wayland Session by Default, ARM64 Support
The elementary OS team released today elementary OS 8.1 as the latest stable version of their Ubuntu-based distribution using the modern Pantheon desktop environment.
IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
IceWM 4.0 is now available, introducing Alt-Tab improvements, live window previews, faster icon rendering, and better HiDPI support
This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!
Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations
 
New Year, New Reality: GNU/Linux Has Risen to Record High in New Zealand [original]
GNU/Linux share nearly doubling in a year [...] Let's hope for more of the same until the end of this year
PearlOS 13
Release: Pearl Linux OS 13
Gnoppix 26 - Merry Christmas - A Happy New Year from Gnoppix!
"We are more than just an OS we are a movement"
openmediavault/OMV8 (Synchrony) released
openmediavault release
Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 Full, Simple and Core ready to use
Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 version created three ISO images: full, simple and core, according to the different preferences of the users
Linux 6.19-rc4
The 6.19-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing.
Australia in 2026: New High for GNU/Linux [original]
Let's see if that's sustainable this year
Manjaro 26.0 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNOME 49
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 26.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update that introduces some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and open-source software.
Pebble Round 2 Revives the Iconic Smartwatch With Open-Source PebbleOS
Pebble Round 2 revives the iconic smartwatch with a color e-paper display
Recently I decided to try using Xfce as my main desktop environment on my primary tower PC
Recently I decided to try using Xfce as my main desktop environment on my primary tower PC
Archboot Adds COSMIC Desktop as a New Install and Rescue Option
Archboot, a menu-driven Arch Linux installer
KDE Ni! OS – installing packages from source – Plasma Pass
This post will show the NixOS way of adding a custom package and explain the benefits of this approach in the context of system immutability
KDE onboarding is good now
I made substantial changes in the KDE Developer Platform documentation over the years
MYIR SoM Leverages Zynq UltraScale+ with Arm and FPGA Integration
Software support includes a ready-to-run Linux 6.6.40 platform based on PetaLinux 2024.2
Tux Machines Has Changed, This Year It'll Turn 22 [original]
Tux Machines is changing and it'll produce more original material, aside from curated news links
Iran's GNU/Linux Usage Measured at All-Time High in 2026 [original]
Protests in the country aside, will it seek technological independence?
GNU/Linux Rising in Egypt [original]
What is the "tech trend" in Egypt? Well, not Microsoft it seems...
Microsoft Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Cuba This Year [original]
We can suppose that for political reasons more of the same will be seen ahead
Hyprland 0.53 Lands With Window Rule Rewrite and Dozens of Fixes
Hyprland 0.53 tiling Wayland compositor releases with a complete window rule rewrite
GNU/Linux Leaps to All-Time High in Taiwan This Year [original]
GNU/Linux is measured similarly in Hong Kong
Happy New Year, She's Back [original]
When you start naming animals it becomes more painful to lose (or lose track) of them
Icecast 2.5 Streaming Media Server Brings Web UI Enhancements
Icecast 2.5 open-source streaming media server is out
Celebrate the new year: join the free software community!
We can't thank you enough
How-To Geek: Linux CLI Tools and Useful Linux Applications
When trying to save a website for offline use
Systemd-Free Devuan GNU+Linux 6.1 Released with Unofficial Raspberry Pi Images
The Devuan developers announced today the release of Devuan GNU+Linux 6.1 as a point release to the latest Devuan GNU+Linux 6 “Excalibur” for this Debian GNU/Linux derivative for software freedom lovers without systemd and related components.
With a Touch of Nostalgia, MiDesktop Brings KDE 1 Back to Life
MiDesktop revives the KDE 1 desktop for modern Linux with a development preview now available for Debian 13 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
GNU/Linux Hits 6% in The Netherlands in 2026 [original]
The neighbouring Belgium sees the same thing
Side – Linux distribution
Side is an independently-developed lightweight Linux distribution featuring the PiSi package manager
Linux 6.18.3
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.3 kernel
No "Google Killer": Bing Has Only Lost Share in Europe Since Microsoft's ChatGPT Hype [original]
And Yandex has nearly caught up with Microsoft
First Weekend of the Year [original]
Richard Stallman's (RMS) talk coming soon
GNU/Linux up to 7% in Turkey [original]
When adding up mobile platforms Windows is well below 20% of the whole
