news
Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 Full, Simple and Core ready to use
Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 version created three ISO images: full, simple and core, according to the different preferences of the users. In the full version, all generally used packages are installed. The Simple version does not include some packages that not everyone will use. But both versions are basically the same. The Core version is especially for conscious users. There are no packages other than terminal in the Core version. However, in the info window I added in the core version, desktop installation commands are also given for users who are not conscious. Still, I recommend the full or simple version to new users. Firmware is installed on all three dies.