The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

news

Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 Full, Simple and Core ready to use

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2026



Besgnulinux JWM 3-2 version created three ISO images: full, simple and core, according to the different preferences of the users. In the full version, all generally used packages are installed. The Simple version does not include some packages that not everyone will use. But both versions are basically the same. The Core version is especially for conscious users. There are no packages other than terminal in the Core version. However, in the info window I added in the core version, desktop installation commands are also given for users who are not conscious. Still, I recommend the full or simple version to new users. Firmware is installed on all three dies.

Read on