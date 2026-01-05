today's leftovers

For almost our entire 16-year existence, the SRE team has managed all datacenter operations, including the physical servers, cabling, racking, replacing failed disks and everything else in between. This work required someone to physically show up at the datacenter and poke the machines.

We’ve since moved all our sites to the cloud. Our servers are now cattle, not pets. Nobody is going to have to drive to our New Jersey data center and replace or reboot hardware. Not after last week.