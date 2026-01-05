news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2026



Quoting: Forlinx Embedded introduces FET1126Bx-S industrial SoM for edge AI and vision —

For development and evaluation, Forlinx provides the OK1126Bx-S carrier board. The board exposes interfaces such as Ethernet, USB, dual MIPI-CSI connectors, display outputs, audio, and a Raspberry Pi–compatible 40-pin header, allowing developers to evaluate AI and vision workloads without designing custom hardware at an early stage.

On the software side, the FET1126Bx-S supports Linux 6.1, with flashing via USB OTG or MicroSD card. Forlinx notes that its software package includes kernel source code, drivers, development tools, sample applications, and AI algorithm examples. The platform also supports Rockchip’s RKNN toolchain for deploying models from frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch.