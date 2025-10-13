original
Brett Wilson LLP Has Basically Just Admitted It Had Breached Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines
Today, Brett Wilson LLP contacted the Court; they also collectively referred to their Microsoft-connected clients; they're a pair and artificial posturing that one "just happened" to choose the exact legal team (in another continent!) is an obvious lie, trivially refuted by ample evidence.
This time, for a change, they sent us a copy (CC). But shortly prior to that Brett Wilson LLP unwittingly admitted that it had violated Civil Procedure Rules many times. I won't deal with the specifics until everything is over. They know what they did.
I will, however, quote our government: "The civil procedure rules make up a procedural code whose overriding aim is to enable the courts to deal with cases justly."
Brett Wilson LLP has been trying to cheat the legal system many times. Each time they did we recorded it, sometimes reported it to the correct authorities. One day we'll report it here in this site.
I understand that Brett Wilson LLP took truly abhorrent clients with meritless 'cases' [1, 2, 3]. That does not mean that lying to the Court, to Judges, and ignoring rules is somehow acceptable. They constantly lie about what happened (even with "statement of truth"!), they constantly lie about what we said (inventing fictional stances we never held, either explicitly or implicitly), and this month they've made our case with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) a lot more trivial.
It really feels like they fight for their survival, but turning into aggressive silverbacks defeats whatever momentum they wrongly assumed they have. We'll have plenty of time to write about the specifics much later. █
