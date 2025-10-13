Brett Wilson LLP Has Basically Just Admitted It Had Breached Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines

KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Brett Wilson LLP Has Basically Just Admitted It Had Breached Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines

Oct 13, 2025

Oct 13, 2025



Cross-posted from Techrights

Today, Brett Wilson LLP contacted the Court; they also collectively referred to their Microsoft-connected clients; they're a pair and artificial posturing that one "just happened" to choose the exact legal team (in another continent!) is an obvious lie, trivially refuted by ample evidence.

This time, for a change, they sent us a copy (CC). But shortly prior to that Brett Wilson LLP unwittingly admitted that it had violated Civil Procedure Rules many times. I won't deal with the specifics until everything is over. They know what they did.

I will, however, quote our government: "The civil procedure rules make up a procedural code whose overriding aim is to enable the courts to deal with cases justly."

Brett Wilson LLP has been trying to cheat the legal system many times . Each time they did we recorded it, sometimes reported it to the correct authorities. One day we'll report it here in this site.

I understand that Brett Wilson LLP took truly abhorrent clients with meritless 'cases' [1, 2, 3]. That does not mean that lying to the Court, to Judges, and ignoring rules is somehow acceptable. They constantly lie about what happened (even with "statement of truth"!), they constantly lie about what we said (inventing fictional stances we never held, either explicitly or implicitly), and this month they've made our case with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) a lot more trivial.

It really feels like they fight for their survival, but turning into aggressive silverbacks defeats whatever momentum they wrongly assumed they have. We'll have plenty of time to write about the specifics much later. █

Earlier this month: If You Glorify Violence, Then Some People Will Eventually Do It | The Second Antisemitic Attack in Manchester on October 2nd Came From Brett Wilson LLP (Almost at the Exact Same Time as the First) | Brett Wilson LLP Acting in a Way That We Deem Antisemitic, Disrespectful, and Highly Insensitive | Safety Precautions and Hate Crimes | Brett Wilson LLP Not Only Attacks People During Funerals But Also During Fasting on Holiest of Days (and the Latter is Intentional)