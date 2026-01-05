Linux 6.19-rc4

So this rc is still a bit smaller than usual, but it's not _much_ smaller, and I think next week is likely going to be more or less back to normal.

Which is all exactly as expected, and nothing here looks particularly odd. I'll make an rc8 this release just because of the time lost to the holidays, not because it looks like we'd have any particular issues pending (knock wood).

The shortlog for the past week is appended, but it's mostly random driver fixes (network, gpu, rdma ...) and some tooling (selftests, perf include header synchronization, and a clang-tools revert). It's all pretty small.

The rest is random noise: core networking, some loongarch updates, and various one- and few-liners in various areas: filesystems (nfsd and smb), some io_uring and mm noise, bfq stat fix...

You know the drill - please keep testing and reporting any issues you find,

Linus