Dubbed “Anh-Linh”, Manjaro Linux 26.0 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and features the usual Xfce (flagship), GNOME, and KDE Plasma editions, which have been updated to the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 49, and KDE Plasma 6.5 releases.

The MYC-CZU3EG-V3 combines a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 application processor running at up to 1.2 GHz with a dual-core Cortex-R5F real-time subsystem clocked at up to 600 MHz. Hardware acceleration and deterministic I/O are handled by programmable logic fabricated on a 16 nm FinFET process, while graphics output is supported by an Arm Mali-400 MP2 GPU.

The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.

The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

postmarketOS 25.12 Linux Mobile OS Rolls Out Based on Alpine Linux 3.23

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 23, 2025,

updated Jan 05, 2026



Based on Alpine Linux 3.23, postmarketOS 25.12 comes with some components from the GNOME 49 desktop environment with out-of-the-box support for connecting to MTP devices, and KDE Plasma Mobile 6.5.3 with better Waydroid integration, a faster loading lockscreen, homescreen improvements, and the Plasma Camera app.

postmarketOS 25.12 also features the Phosh 0.51 mobile UI, which brings improvements to automatic brightness, more adaptive Rust portals, thumbnail previews for the file chooser portal, support for multiple media players on the lock screen, as well as new scaling options and a typing indicator pop-up for the Stevia keyboard.

How-To Geek:

Linux phones are getting even better with postmarketOS 25.12 postmarketOS, the Linux distribution for phones and tablets, just released a new major update. It's still not a full-fledged replacement for Android or iOS, but now it has more supported hardware, an upgraded package manager, and new versions of GNOME and KDE. If you're not familiar with it, postmarketOS is a Linux distribution based on Alpine Linux and primarily aimed at phones and tablets. It has been ported to devices like the Fairphone 4, Google Pixel 3a XL, PinePhone, OnePlus 6T, Asus Chromebook Flip C100, and Samsung Galaxy S3. There are also versions available for standard x86 desktop and laptop computers, but you would probably want to use Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint, or another stable distribution on that hardware instead.

Linuxiac:

postmarketOS 25.12 Brings GNOME 49, Plasma Mobile 6.5, and Phosh 0.51 postmarketOS, an Alpine-based Linux distro designed to run on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, has published its 25.12 release, concluding a six-month development cycle with updates to the distribution’s base system, package management, user interfaces, and device support. At the foundation of 25.12 is an upgrade to the recently released Alpine Linux 3.23. This base includes the newly released version 3 of Alpine’s package manager, apk. Apk v3 introduces changes intended to improve reliability, including downloading packages before installation, and comprehensive logging of package operations to /var/log/apk.log.

ghacks:

Linux postmarketOS 25.12 Adds More Devices and UI Updates The postmarketOS project has released version 25.12, bringing incremental but meaningful improvements to its GNU/Linux distribution for phones and tablets.

