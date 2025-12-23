news
postmarketOS 25.12 Linux Mobile OS Rolls Out Based on Alpine Linux 3.23
Based on Alpine Linux 3.23, postmarketOS 25.12 comes with some components from the GNOME 49 desktop environment with out-of-the-box support for connecting to MTP devices, and KDE Plasma Mobile 6.5.3 with better Waydroid integration, a faster loading lockscreen, homescreen improvements, and the Plasma Camera app.
postmarketOS 25.12 also features the Phosh 0.51 mobile UI, which brings improvements to automatic brightness, more adaptive Rust portals, thumbnail previews for the file chooser portal, support for multiple media players on the lock screen, as well as new scaling options and a typing indicator pop-up for the Stevia keyboard.
How-To Geek:
-
Linux phones are getting even better with postmarketOS 25.12
postmarketOS, the Linux distribution for phones and tablets, just released a new major update. It's still not a full-fledged replacement for Android or iOS, but now it has more supported hardware, an upgraded package manager, and new versions of GNOME and KDE.
If you're not familiar with it, postmarketOS is a Linux distribution based on Alpine Linux and primarily aimed at phones and tablets. It has been ported to devices like the Fairphone 4, Google Pixel 3a XL, PinePhone, OnePlus 6T, Asus Chromebook Flip C100, and Samsung Galaxy S3. There are also versions available for standard x86 desktop and laptop computers, but you would probably want to use Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint, or another stable distribution on that hardware instead.
Linuxiac:
-
postmarketOS 25.12 Brings GNOME 49, Plasma Mobile 6.5, and Phosh 0.51
postmarketOS, an Alpine-based Linux distro designed to run on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, has published its 25.12 release, concluding a six-month development cycle with updates to the distribution’s base system, package management, user interfaces, and device support.
At the foundation of 25.12 is an upgrade to the recently released Alpine Linux 3.23. This base includes the newly released version 3 of Alpine’s package manager, apk. Apk v3 introduces changes intended to improve reliability, including downloading packages before installation, and comprehensive logging of package operations to /var/log/apk.log.
ghacks:
-
Linux postmarketOS 25.12 Adds More Devices and UI Updates
The postmarketOS project has released version 25.12, bringing incremental but meaningful improvements to its GNU/Linux distribution for phones and tablets.
Original:
-
postmarketOS v25.12: The One Where The Saga Continues
The year is coming to a close and while you might be unwrapping other gifts shortly, we have just wrapped up the latest postmarketOS release for you. Following the epic v25.06 release where we added systemd, the most substantial change this time is less visible, but nevertheless very important: a major upgrade of the package manager (more on that below). Besides that you get once more a completely upgraded software stack representing six months of work in upstream projects and in the postmarketOS community.