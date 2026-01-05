news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, RISC-V
-
peppe8o ☛ BotWave and Raspberry PI: Control FM Clients and Enlarge your Network (Part 2)
In the previous tutorial we saw how to install and configure a single BotWave transmitter. In this post we’ll see how to integrate our BotWave network with additional Raspberry PI nodes.
-
CNX Software ☛ Allwinner V861 dual-core 64-bit RISC-V Hey Hi (AI) Camera SiP features 128MB DDR3L, 4K H.265/H.264 video encoder
Allwinner V861 is a new dual-core 32-bit/64-bit RISC-V C907 system-in-package (SiP) with 128MB on-chip DDR3L and designed for 4K Hey Hi (AI) camera applications with a 1 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) NPU. The chip also features a 32-bit RISC-V E907 low-power core, a 4Kp25 H.264/H.265 video encoder, a 1080p60 JPEG video decoder and encoder, MIPI CSI and parallel camera interfaces, audio codec with input and output interfaces, Fast Ethernet, USB 2.0, and a range of digital and analog I/Os.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack CoreS3 Thread BR Targets Matter and Thread IoT Gateways
The system uses an ESP32-S3 application processor to run user applications alongside the OpenThread stack. It integrates 16MB of flash and 8MB of PSRAM, and provides 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for IP backhaul connectivity.